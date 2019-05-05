Mumbai Indians' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad made them the third team to qualify for the Play-offs. Which leaves four teams fighting for a place in the top four with Royal Challengers having being knocked out. Here's what the other teams need to do to qualify for the Playoffs and what CSK, DC and MI need to do to finish in the top 2.

Chennai Super Kings (Qualified): (13 matches, 18 points)

A win in their last match of the group stage against KXIP will guarantee them the top spot which means they will play the Qualifier 1 at home. If they lose to KXIP, they still have a chance of finishing in the top two provided MI lose their final match. If MI win their final match and CSK lose to KXIP then MI, DC and CSK will be tied on 18 points and in that case, MI will go through. For CSK to go through, if they are chasing 180 runs then they can not afford to lose the match with a margin of 41 runs or more. In another case, if they bat first and score 160 runs then they can not afford to lose the match in about 15 overs.

Delhi Capitals (Qualified): (14 matches, 18 points): Delhi are done with their league matches and now would hope that Mumbai lose their match against Kolkata Knight Riders so that they can finish in the top two spots.

Mumbai Indians (Qualified): (13 matches, 16 points)

If MI win their final game against KKR then MI will confirm a top-2 finish as their NRR is already above DC. If MI lose then DC and CSK will finish in top-2.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: (14 matches, 12 points)

SRH lost their last league match against RCB but they are still not out from the tournament. If Kolkata lose their final match then Kane Williamson's team will go through with 12 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders: (13 matches, 12 points)

If KKR win their remaining match against MI then they will go through with 14 points as SRH have already lost their last league game against RCB.

If KKR lose their last remaining fixture against MI then SRH will go through with 12 points and it will be the first time in the history of IPL that a team with 12 points will qualify.

Kings XI Punjab: (13 matches, 10 points)

KXIP have lost six of their last seven matches after winning four of the first six matches. They will have a tough time as they are facing CSK in their remaining match. If KKR win their last remaining game then they are out and if KKR lose their last league game then KXIP need to win the match with a bigger margin (around 250 runs) and then they will be tied with KKR and SRH on 12 points and then the team with higher NRR will qualify as the fourth team.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have already been knocked out off the tournament.

