The Indian Premier League has lived up to its hype and we have seen some blistering cricket on display so far. We head into the business end of the tournament now and there are now only 14 matches remaining in the league stage. As always, the competition will heat up with teams battling it out for the top four spots. CSK occupy the top spot in the table while RCB's resurgence and poor form have pushed RR are at the bottom place. Let’s look at what each team needs to do to confirm their place in the top four and qualify for the Playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings: (11 matches, 16 points)

Chennai Super Kings have won eight matches so far and more or less confirmed their playoff spot. However, one more win and they have a chance to seal one of the top two spots. They are playing their remaining three matches against strong teams – Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab and if they lose each of the three battles then there is a chance of five teams ending up with 16 points. Delhi (14 points) and Mumbai Indians (12 points) have the best chance to go past CSK while two of SRH, KXIP and KKR may finish with 16 points and in that case, teams with higher NRR will go through.

Delhi Capitals: (11 matches, 14 points)

Delhi Capitals have a good chance to seal the Playoffs spot for the first time in seven years and they are playing two of their three remaining encounters against RCB and RR which are two bottom-ranked teams at the moment. However, it always gets tricky against the bottom teams who are desperate for wins or have nothing to lose. They still have an outside chance if they lose all of their remaining matches and SRH, KXIP and KKR don’t win more than two matches going ahead.

Mumbai Indians: (10 matches, 12 points)

Mumbai Indians’ NRR of 0.357 is currently the second best and they are playing two of their last four remaining matches against KKR. They have an outstanding record (18-5) against them and they are also playing against SRH at home who will be without Warner and Bairstow. Moreover, they will also face CSK whom they have already defeated once in this season so it can be said that Mumbai Indians should not have many difficulties in confirming their place in top-4.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: (10 matches, 10 points)

SRH fans need to keep in mind that Bairstow will miss all of SRH’s remaining four matches while Warner is set to miss their last two matches. They have to win two of their last four remaining matches to give themselves a chance to finish in top-four. Currently, their NRR of 0.654 is the best among all the teams. If they lose three matches then they may miss out on qualifying for this year’s playoffs.

Kings XI Punjab: (11 matches, 10 points)

KXIP have lost four of their last five matches after winning four of the first six matches. They will have a tough time as they are facing SRH, KKR and CSK in their remaining three matches. They have to beat two of SRH, KKR and CSK if they want to qualify with seven wins.

Kolkata Knight Riders: (11 matches, 8 points)

KKR have lost each of their last six IPL matches. They have to win all the three of their remaining matches to give themselves an outside chance of finishing in top-four. It will then depend on other results and NRR. They also need to be aware of the fact that they are playing two of their last three matches against Mumbai Indians who are second in the table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: (11 matches, 8 points)

RCB need to win their remaining three matches to stay in the competition and then hope CSK, DC and MI beat the other teams. This is the only way RCB can qualify.

Rajasthan Royals: (11 matches, 8 points)

RR need to win their remaining three matches to stay in the competition and then hope CSK, DC and MI get the better of their opponents. This is the only way RR can qualify.

Points table as on 25 April, 2019

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps