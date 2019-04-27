First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 44 Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
IPL | Match 43 Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
IPL Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019 points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table: RR move ahead of KKR as CSK qualify for playoffs

Here's the full points table for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) along with the current holders of the Orange and Purple Caps.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 27, 2019 23:50:42 IST

The glamour-filled and star-studded Indian Premier League (IPL) goes into its 12th edition in 2019, with long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns in the opening clash of the event at Chennai on Saturday, 23 March.

Representative photo. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Indian Premier League

Representative photo. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Indian Premier League

The tournament holds a lot more importance for international sides this year given the ICC World Cup that is to kick off in England and Wales less than three weeks after the final. That has, in turn, led to the franchises having to chalk out plans concerning the workloads of key players, although some have commented on the T20 tournament being an ideal way for players to warm up for the big ICC event later this summer.

Both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals (RR) made it to the knockout stage of the 2018 edition after serving a two-year suspension over corruption charges. MS Dhoni-led CSK went on to complete the fairytale by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comfortably in the final in Mumbai, lifting the trophy for the third time as a result.

Chennai are now level with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in terms of number of title victories as a result.

Aside from the fact that the tournament is taking place right before a World Cup, instead of after as had been the case in 2011 and 2015, this edition is unique for an entirely different reason. The Committee of Administrators (COA) had earlier announced their decision to scrap the IPL opening ceremony, stating the funds will instead be donated to the families of the CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February.

CSK made a decision in the same vein, stating that the proceeds from ticket sales for the opening clash against RCB will be donated to the said families.

Here's the full points table for IPL 2019:

Team Position Matches Won Lost Tied Net RR Points
CSK 1 12 8 4 0 -0.113 16
MI 2 11 7 4 0 +0.537 14
DC 3 11 7 4 0 +0.181 14
SRH 4 10 5 6 0 +0.559 10
KXIP 5 11 5 6 0 -0.117 10
RR  6 11 5 7 0 -0.321 10
KKR 7 11 4 7 0 -0.050 8
RCB 8 11 4 7 0 -0.683 8

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: David Warner (611 runs, ave: 67.88; SR: 143.76)

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada with 23 wickets (ave: 14.65; eco: 7.83)

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 23:55:07 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 12, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 KKR, IPL 2019 KXIP, IPL 2019 MI, IPL 2019 RCB, IPL 2019 RR, IPL 2019 SRH, t20

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Mumbai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all