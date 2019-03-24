IPL 2019 points table, Orange cap and Purple Cap Latest Table: KKR, DC collect first points of the season
Here's the full points table for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) along with the current holders of the Orange and Purple Caps.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs HYD Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs PUN - Mar 25th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
The glamour-filled and star-studded Indian Premier League (IPL) goes into its 12th edition in 2019, with long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns in the opening clash of the event at Chennai on Saturday, 23 March.
Representative photo. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Indian Premier League
The tournament holds a lot more importance for international sides this year given the ICC World Cup that is to kick off in England and Wales less than three weeks after the final. That has, in turn, led to the franchises having to chalk out plans concerning the workloads of key players, although some have commented on the T20 tournament being an ideal way for players to warm up for the big ICC event later this summer.
Both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals (RR) made it to the knockout stage of the 2018 edition after serving a two-year suspension over corruption charges. MS Dhoni-led CSK went on to complete the fairytale by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comfortably in the final in Mumbai, lifting the trophy for the third time as a result.
Chennai are now level with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in terms of number of title victories as a result.
Aside from the fact that the tournament is taking place right before a World Cup, instead of after as had been the case in 2011 and 2015, this edition is unique for an entirely different reason. The Committee of Administrators (COA) had earlier announced their decision to scrap the IPL opening ceremony, stating the funds will instead be donated to the families of the CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February.
CSK made a decision in the same vein, stating that the proceeds from ticket sales for the opening clash against RCB will be donated to the said families.
Here's the full points table for IPL 2019:
Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League:
Orange Cap: David Warner (85 runs, ave: 85; SR: 160.37)
Purple Cap: Imran Tahir with 3 wickets (ave: 3; eco: 2.25)
Updated Date:
Mar 25, 2019 00:46:47 IST
