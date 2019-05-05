First Cricket
IPL | Match 55 May 05, 2019
KXIP vs CSK
Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 54 May 04, 2019
RCB vs SRH
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
IPL May 07, 2019
TBC vs TBC
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL 2019 points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table: KXIP avoid bottom finish after comfortable win against CSK

Here's the full points table for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) along with the current holders of the Orange and Purple Caps.

FirstCricket Staff, May 05, 2019 22:40:42 IST

The glamour-filled and star-studded Indian Premier League (IPL) goes into its 12th edition in 2019, with long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns in the opening clash of the event at Chennai on Saturday, 23 March.

Representative photo. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Indian Premier League

The tournament holds a lot more importance for international sides this year given the ICC World Cup that is to kick off in England and Wales less than three weeks after the final. That has, in turn, led to the franchises having to chalk out plans concerning the workloads of key players, although some have commented on the T20 tournament being an ideal way for players to warm up for the big ICC event later this summer.

Both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals (RR) made it to the knockout stage of the 2018 edition after serving a two-year suspension over corruption charges. MS Dhoni-led CSK went on to complete the fairytale by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comfortably in the final in Mumbai, lifting the trophy for the third time as a result.

Chennai are now level with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in terms of number of title victories as a result.

Aside from the fact that the tournament is taking place right before a World Cup, instead of after as had been the case in 2011 and 2015, this edition is unique for an entirely different reason. The Committee of Administrators (COA) had earlier announced their decision to scrap the IPL opening ceremony, stating the funds will instead be donated to the families of the CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February.

CSK made a decision in the same vein, stating that the proceeds from ticket sales for the opening clash against RCB will be donated to the said families.

Here's the full points table for IPL 2019:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
CSK (Q) 1 13 9 4 0 +0.209 18
DC (Q) 2 14 9 5 0 +0.044 18
MI (Q) 3 13 8 5 0 +0.321 16
SRH 4 14 6 8 0 +0.577 12
KKR 5 13 6 7 0 +0.173 12
KXIP 6 14 6 8 1 -0.251 12
RR 7 14 5 8 1 -0.449 11
RCB 8 14 5 8 1 -0.607 11

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: David Warner (692 runs, ave: 69.20; SR: 143.86)

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada with 25 wickets (ave: 14.72; eco: 7.82)

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 22:38:48 IST

