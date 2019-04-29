The four matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs and final will commence at 7:30 pm.
The Committee of Administrators in a meeting held in the capital recently had discussed to revise the timings. IPL Qualifier 1 will be held in Chennai on 7 May, followed by the Eliminator on 8 May and Qualifier 2 on 10 May in Visakhapatnam. The final will be played on 12 May in Hyderabad.
Moreover, three Women's T20 Challenge games will start at 7:30 pm (IST). Only the second game, which clashes with the men's eliminator match, will commence at 3:30 pm (IST). All the games will be hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Three teams — Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity — will play against each other once. Trailblazers will play Supernovas on May 6 in the first game, before meeting Velocity on May 8 in the second game.
Supernovas will take on Velocity on May 9 in the third game, followed by the final between the first and second placed team on May 11.
The four matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs and final will commence at 7:30 pm.
The Committee of Administrators in a meeting held in the capital recently had discussed to revise the timings. IPL Qualifier 1 will be held in Chennai on 7 May, followed by the Eliminator on 8 May and Qualifier 2 on 10 May in Visakhapatnam. The final will be played on 12 May in Hyderabad.
Moreover, three Women's T20 Challenge games will start at 7:30 pm (IST). Only the second game, which clashes with the men's eliminator match, will commence at 3:30 pm (IST). All the games will be hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Three teams — Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity — will play against each other once. Trailblazers will play Supernovas on May 6 in the first game, before meeting Velocity on May 8 in the second game.
Supernovas will take on Velocity on May 9 in the third game, followed by the final between the first and second placed team on May 11.
Updated Date:
Apr 29, 2019 20:43:05 IST
Also See
Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to lead respective sides in women's T20 exhibition matches
IPL 2019: Hyderabad to host final on 12 May instead of Chennai due to closed stands issue at Chepauk
IPL 2019, DC vs RCB: Shikhar Dhawan revels in another successful year as Delhi Capitals break six-year playoffs duck