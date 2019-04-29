First Cricket
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Playoffs and final matches to start half an hour early at 7:30 pm

IPL Qualifier 1 will be held in Chennai on 7 May, followed by the Eliminator on 8 May and Qualifier 2 on 10 May in Visakhapatnam. The final will be played on 12 May in Hyderabad.

Asian News International, Apr 29, 2019 20:43:05 IST

The four matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs and final will commence at 7:30 pm.

The Committee of Administrators in a meeting held in the capital recently had discussed to revise the timings. IPL Qualifier 1 will be held in Chennai on 7 May, followed by the Eliminator on 8 May and Qualifier 2 on 10 May in Visakhapatnam. The final will be played on 12 May in Hyderabad.

Moreover, three Women's T20 Challenge games will start at 7:30 pm (IST). Only the second game, which clashes with the men's eliminator match, will commence at 3:30 pm (IST). All the games will be hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Three teams — Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity — will play against each other once. Trailblazers will play Supernovas on May 6 in the first game, before meeting Velocity on May 8 in the second game.

Supernovas will take on Velocity on May 9 in the third game, followed by the final between the first and second placed team on May 11.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 20:43:05 IST

