IPL 2019 player stats preview: Suresh Raina's incredible record with bat, Lasith Malinga's legend with ball and more

Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli both have a chance to complete 5,000 IPL runs in the first match of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League. Here's a look at the important statistics from players.

Umang Pabari, Mar 23, 2019 13:34:19 IST

It’s an exciting time for fans of T20 cricket as the 12th edition of Indian Premier League will begin on Saturday, with Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore. The tournament will create ample opportunities for players who want to make an impact before the World Cup, but before that, here's a lowdown of important statistics from players in the last 11 seasons of IPL.

Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli both have a chance to complete 5,000 IPL runs in the first match of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League.

FP110N

No other captain has scored more runs than MS Dhoni in IPL. Moreover, David Warner is one of the two captains with 50-plus average in the history of IPL. The other captain is Kane Williamson.

FP111N

MS Dhoni has a chance to become the first wicket-keeper in the history of IPL to score 4,000 runs.

FP112N

Virat Kohli holds the record of most runs in an IPL season. He scored 973 runs from 16 matches at an average of 81.08 runs in 2015/16.

FP113N

Chris Gayle holds the record of scoring most runs in a T20 innings. He achieved this feat by scoring 175* runs against Pune Warriors in 2013 at Bengaluru. He also holds the record of scoring most centuries in IPL.

FP114N

Only three players have hit a fifty in 15 or fewer balls in an IPL match.

FP115N

There are only seven players who have completed their centuries in IPL by using less than or equal to 45 balls.

FP116N

No player has taken more wickets than Lasith Malinga in the history of IPL. Malinga missed the last season and played the role of a mentor for Mumbai Indians. This season, he will be missing the first six matches of the season.

FP117N

Dwayne Bravo is the only bowler who has taken 25-plus wickets in two different seasons of IPL – 2013 and 2015.

FP118N

Adam Zampa and Sohail Tanvir are the only bowlers to have taken a six-wicket haul in the history of IPL.

FP119N

Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni are the only wicket-keepers to have affected 100-plus dismissals in the history of IPL.

FP120N

Mujeeb Zadran is the youngest player to play in an IPL match while Brad Hogg is the oldest player to play an IPL match.

FP121N

FP122N

It’s important for young players to perform well in IPL to make a case for selection in their respective national squads. No bowler in IPL till day has taken a five-for under the age of 20.

FP123N

Manish Pandey is the only batsman to score a century in IPL under the age of 20.

FP124N

The partnership of 229 runs between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers against the Gujarat Lions at Bangalore is not only the highest in IPL but it is also the second highest ever for any wicket in T20 cricket.

FP125N

Dwayne Bravo is the only player in IPL history to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets.

FP126N

Suresh Raina holds the record of most appearances in IPL. He also holds with record for most consecutive appearances in IPL.

FP127N

FP128N

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 14:08:28 IST

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 14:08:28 IST

