IPL 2019 player stats preview: Suresh Raina's incredible record with bat, Lasith Malinga's legend with ball and more
Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli both have a chance to complete 5,000 IPL runs in the first match of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League. Here's a look at the important statistics from players.
It’s an exciting time for fans of T20 cricket as the 12th edition of Indian Premier League will begin on Saturday, with Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore. The tournament will create ample opportunities for players who want to make an impact before the World Cup, but before that, here's a lowdown of important statistics from players in the last 11 seasons of IPL.
Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli both have a chance to complete 5,000 IPL runs in the first match of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League.
No other captain has scored more runs than MS Dhoni in IPL. Moreover, David Warner is one of the two captains with 50-plus average in the history of IPL. The other captain is Kane Williamson.
MS Dhoni has a chance to become the first wicket-keeper in the history of IPL to score 4,000 runs.
Virat Kohli holds the record of most runs in an IPL season. He scored 973 runs from 16 matches at an average of 81.08 runs in 2015/16.
Chris Gayle holds the record of scoring most runs in a T20 innings. He achieved this feat by scoring 175* runs against Pune Warriors in 2013 at Bengaluru. He also holds the record of scoring most centuries in IPL.
Only three players have hit a fifty in 15 or fewer balls in an IPL match.
There are only seven players who have completed their centuries in IPL by using less than or equal to 45 balls.
No player has taken more wickets than Lasith Malinga in the history of IPL. Malinga missed the last season and played the role of a mentor for Mumbai Indians. This season, he will be missing the first six matches of the season.
Dwayne Bravo is the only bowler who has taken 25-plus wickets in two different seasons of IPL – 2013 and 2015.
Adam Zampa and Sohail Tanvir are the only bowlers to have taken a six-wicket haul in the history of IPL.
Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni are the only wicket-keepers to have affected 100-plus dismissals in the history of IPL.
Mujeeb Zadran is the youngest player to play in an IPL match while Brad Hogg is the oldest player to play an IPL match.
It’s important for young players to perform well in IPL to make a case for selection in their respective national squads. No bowler in IPL till day has taken a five-for under the age of 20.
Manish Pandey is the only batsman to score a century in IPL under the age of 20.
The partnership of 229 runs between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers against the Gujarat Lions at Bangalore is not only the highest in IPL but it is also the second highest ever for any wicket in T20 cricket.
Dwayne Bravo is the only player in IPL history to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets.
Suresh Raina holds the record of most appearances in IPL. He also holds with record for most consecutive appearances in IPL.
Updated Date:
Mar 23, 2019 14:08:28 IST
