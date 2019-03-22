IPL 2019: Pakistan not to telecast Indian Premier League matches, says country's sports minister
Pakistan have decided not to broadcast the upcoming Indian Premier League, according to country's Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry.
Pakistan have decided not to broadcast the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), according to country's Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry.
The move was taken after India's official broadcasters, DSports, stopped the telecast of Pakistan Super League (PSL) following the Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.
"We have seen during PSL how Indian broadcasters treated Pakistan cricket, so after that, there was no question about we allowing the telecast of IPL here," Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry said to a Pakistan news channel.
Chaudhry went on to add that it's India's loss if the IPL is not shown in Pakistan.
"We tried our best to keep cricket out of politics. But then we saw Indian cricket team playing a match wearing army caps and there was no investigation against that. I believe that it's a loss for IPL and Indian cricket if IPL is not shown in Pakistan. We are a major player in the world of cricket," Chaudhry said.
After the attack on Indian soldiers in Pulwama, in South Kashmir, by terrorists, IMG-Reliance, the producers of PSL in India decided to pull out from the tournament as a sign of protest.
This year's IPL, the 12th edition, is set to begin on Saturday. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Updated Date:
Mar 22, 2019 11:50:16 IST
