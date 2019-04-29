First Cricket
IPL | Match 47 Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
IPL | Match 46 Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs
IPL Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL 2019: Pacer Jason Behrendorff leaves Mumbai Indians' squad to join Australia's camp for ICC World Cup

Mumbai Indians' Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff left for Australia to join the national camp for ICC World Cup in England next month.

Press Trust of India, Apr 29, 2019 16:50:28 IST

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff left for Australia to join the national camp for ICC World Cup in England next month.

For skipper Steven Smith and opener David Warner will play one match before leaving while Marcus Stoinis will also be heading home to join the camp starting May 2.

Twenty nine-year-old Behrendorff, who had joined Mumbai Indians after featuring in the ODI series against Pakistan, which the Aussies swept 5-0, took to Twitter to announce that he has left the franchise for now.

Behrendorff played in five IPL matches and took five wickets conceding 165 runs.

Mumbai Indians also through their official Twitter handle wished the pacer well for the upcoming World Cup which begin May 30 in England.

Mumbai Indians, who lost to Kolkata Knight Riders last night by 34 runs in a high-scoring thriller, take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on 2 May.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 16:50:28 IST

