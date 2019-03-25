First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 3 Mar 24, 2019
MUM Vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
SL in SA | 3rd T20I Mar 24, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
IPL Mar 26, 2019
DC vs CSK
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 27, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: No major concerns around Jasprit Bumrah's shoulder injury with scan reports coming okay, says BCCI official

Allaying fears about India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's shoulder injury, a BCCI official Monday said there were no major concerns since the scans have come clear.

Press Trust of India, Mar 25, 2019 21:21:11 IST

Mumbai: Allaying fears about India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's shoulder injury, a BCCI official Monday said there were no major concerns since the scans have come clear.

Jasprit Bumrah landed awkwardly on his left shoulder during the MI-DC match. Sportzpics

Jasprit Bumrah landed awkwardly on his left shoulder during the MI-DC match. Sportzpics

A vital cog in India's World Cup plans, Mumbai Indians' Bumrah landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while fielding during Sunday's Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against Delhi Capitals night, causing concern in the Indian camp.

The national team relies heavily on Bumrah, who has earned the reputation of being the world's best bowler in death overs.

The Gujarat pacer did not come out to bat in Sunday's match, which added to the concerns about his injury.

However, a BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity that Bumrah's injury was not serious in nature.

"Bumrah had some shoulder scans done in the morning and BCCI was kept in the loop. His scan reports were okay. The tests that were done were all those recommended by the BCCI," the official said.

When asked why Bumrah was still in Mumbai while the team has already left for Bengaluru, the official said," Since the reports came late and the team has already left, he is travelling separately."

Mumbai Indians' next match is against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 28 March.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 21:21:11 IST

Tags : 12, BCCI, Cricket, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 MI, Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit Bumrah Injury, Mumbai Indians, t20

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all