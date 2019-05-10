First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Eliminator May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
PAK in ENG | 1st ODI May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Match Abandoned
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Nigel Llong set to officiate in final as BCCI decides not to take action for umpire's angry outbursts during league match

It is learnt that the Committee of Administrators (CoA), in consultation with the IPL Operations team, has allowed Llong to officiate despite an official complaint lodged by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Press Trust of India, May 10, 2019 21:51:30 IST

New Delhi: British umpire Nigel Llong is set to officiate in the IPL final as the BCCI decided against taking any action for his angry outburst during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week.

It is learnt that the Committee of Administrators (CoA), in consultation with the IPL Operations team, has allowed Llong to officiate despite an official complaint lodged by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Rishabh Pant of DC and Nigel Llong umpire during match 34 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi on the 18th April 2019 Photo by: Rahul Gulati /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Rishabh Pant of DC and Nigel Llong

"Nigel Llong's performance has been one of the best in the IPL. It was a moment's outburst and can happen with any human being. He realised his mistake and paid from his own pocket. So the matter ends there," a senior BCCI official, privy to development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Umpire Llong had an argument with RCB skipper Virat Kohli and fast bowler Umesh Yadav after a contentious no-ball decision in the final over of the Sunrisers innings. He had then kicked the door of the umpires' room at the Chinnaswami Stadium and caused a dent.

The umpire apologised for his misconduct and paid Rs 5000 for the damages, but the KSCA wanted sanctions against him.

"We have reported the matter to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and hopefully action will be taken against Nigel Llong. If the players are punished for their misdemeanour and fined their match fees then why not the umpires. I didn't speak to umpire Llong but I spoke to match referee Narayanan Kutty. I am hopeful the CoA will take action," KSCA secretary Sudhakar Rao had said after the incident.

Llong, after the controversy in Bengaluru, had a good Qualifier 1 in Chennai in which Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings.

"The standard of umpiring in this current Indian Premier League has been sub-standard and especially the Indian umpires mostly have been below-par in pressure situations. We have S Ravi, who is at the bottom of the Elite Panel and when fresh list of ICC Elite Panel is released, he won't be there. In a big match like IPL final, you will need a match official like Llong," the official said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 21:52:56 IST

Tags : BCCI, Chennai Super Kings, Committee Of Administrators, IPL, IPL 2019, KSCA, Mumbai Indians, Nigel Llong, Qualifier 1, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all