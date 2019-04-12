First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 25 Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 24 Apr 10, 2019
MI vs KXIP
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets
IPL Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma definitely available for Rajasthan Royals clash, says Zaheer Khan

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan Friday said that skipper Rohit Sharma is available for the team's IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Press Trust of India, Apr 12, 2019 21:25:08 IST

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan Friday said that skipper Rohit Sharma is available for the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma had to sit out of the MI-KXIP clash due to a leg spasm. Sportzpics

Rohit Sharma had to sit out of the MI-KXIP clash due to a leg spasm. Sportzpics

A leg spasm had forced Rohit to miss an IPL game for the first time in 11 seasons when he sat out of Mumbai's last match against Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He had sustained the injury during a training session.

Asked about Rohit's injury status, Zaheer said, "He is definitely available, available for selection and he is very confident, so that is a very positive sign right now for us.

"He is going to practice and get a better gauge of things, but we are pretty confident (of him playing)," said the 40-year-old former India pacer who played 92 Test matches.

Rohit briefly batted at the nets at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 21:25:08 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 12, IPL 2019, MI, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Rohit Sharma, RR, Zaheer Khan

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all