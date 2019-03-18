IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians shift training base to traditional home venue at Wankhede for upcoming season
Mumbai Indians had their first training session of the T20 League at their traditional home venue at the Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai: Three-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians had their first training session of the T20 League at their traditional home venue, the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
Earlier this week the team led by Rohit Sharma and coached by Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene had started their pre-season training camp at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians has posted a picture of the team's training session at the Wankhede Stadium on their official Twitter account.
A fit-again all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had missed the T20 and the ODI series against Australia, had joined the MI camp along with his elder brother Krunal in Navi Mumbai.
MI begin their IPL season 12 campaign against Delhi Capitals next Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, a day after the cash-rich T20 tournament begins at Chennai with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore at home.
Updated Date:
Mar 18, 2019 12:58:27 IST
