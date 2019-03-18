First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 5th ODI Mar 16, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
USA in UAE | 2nd T20I Mar 16, 2019
UAE Vs USA
United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
SL in SA Mar 19, 2019
SA vs SL
Newlands, Cape Town
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier Mar 20, 2019
PNG vs VAN
Amini Park, Port Moresby
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians shift training base to traditional home venue at Wankhede for upcoming season

Mumbai Indians had their first training session of the T20 League at their traditional home venue at the Wankhede Stadium

Press Trust of India, Mar 18, 2019 12:58:27 IST

Mumbai: Three-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians had their first training session of the T20 League at their traditional home venue, the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier this week the team led by Rohit Sharma and coached by Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene had started their pre-season training camp at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians has posted a picture of the team's training session at the Wankhede Stadium on their official Twitter account.

A fit-again all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had missed the T20 and the ODI series against Australia, had joined the MI camp along with his elder brother Krunal in Navi Mumbai.

MI begin their IPL season 12 campaign against Delhi Capitals next Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, a day after the cash-rich T20 tournament begins at Chennai with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore at home.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 12:58:27 IST

Tags : Delhi Capitals, Hardik Pandya, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, Krunal Pandya, Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, Wankhede Stadium

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6054 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all