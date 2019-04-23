First Cricket
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians name Beuran Hendricks as Alzarri Joseph's replacement for remainder of season

South African fast bowler Beuran Hendricks will replace injured Alzarri Joseph of West Indies at Mumbai Indians for the rest of the Indian Premier League, the franchise announced Tuesday.

Press Trust of India, Apr 23, 2019 16:20:53 IST

New Delhi: South African fast bowler Beuran Hendricks will replace injured Alzarri Joseph of West Indies at Mumbai Indians for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced Tuesday.

South African pacer Beuran Hendricks had earlier represented Kings XI Punjab in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Sportzpics

Joseph, who came into the Twenty20 tournament in place of Adam Milne of New Zealand, had a dream debut after returning best-ever IPL figures of 6-12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 7 April.

But the 22-year-old Antiguan injured his shoulder in just his third match of the season while fielding against Rajasthan Royals last week.

Hendricks, a left-arm seamer, is set to make his second appearance in the world's most popular T20 league after having represented Kings XI Punjab in the past.

He has played two one-day internationals and 10 T20 matches for South Africa since making his debut in the shortest format in 2014.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

