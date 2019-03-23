First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 4 Mar 23, 2019
PHI Vs PNG
Match Abandoned
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 3 Mar 23, 2019
VAN Vs PHI
Vanuatu beat Philippines by 63 runs
IPL Mar 23, 2019
CSK vs RCB
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Mar 24, 2019
KKR vs SRH
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians lose another pacer after Lasith Malinga as Adam Milne pulls out

Mumbai Indians are keen on signing West Indies' Alzarri Joseph as a replacement for Adam Milne for the 12th edition of IPL.

Asian News International, Mar 23, 2019 18:12:00 IST

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians have lost another overseas fast bowler as Adam Milne of New Zealand pulled out of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a swollen heel.

This comes as a major blow in quick succession for the Mumbai-based franchise after Lasith Malinga opted to skip the first six matches of the IPL to fulfill the condition set by Sri Lanka Cricket to play in the domestic 50-overs competition in order to qualify for World Cup selection, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Adam Milne pulled out of IPL 2019 due to swollen heel. Photo credit: Sportzpics

Adam Milne pulled out of IPL 2019 due to swollen heel. Photo credit: Sportzpics

Mumbai are keen on signing West Indies' Alzarri Joseph as a replacement. Moreover, as per IPL rules, the amount a franchise can pay the replacement player cannot exceed that paid to the original player. So any player that replaces Milne cannot be paid over 75 lakhs.

Mumbai, with New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan and Ben Cutting of Australia as its two overseas fast bowlers, will meet Delhi Capitals in their opening fixture on March 24 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 18:12:00 IST

Tags : Adam Milne, Cricket, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 MI, Lasith Malinga, Mumbai Indians

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3096 119
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all