IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians lose another pacer after Lasith Malinga as Adam Milne pulls out
Mumbai Indians are keen on signing West Indies' Alzarri Joseph as a replacement for Adam Milne for the 12th edition of IPL.
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians have lost another overseas fast bowler as Adam Milne of New Zealand pulled out of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a swollen heel.
This comes as a major blow in quick succession for the Mumbai-based franchise after Lasith Malinga opted to skip the first six matches of the IPL to fulfill the condition set by Sri Lanka Cricket to play in the domestic 50-overs competition in order to qualify for World Cup selection, ESPNcricinfo reported.
Adam Milne pulled out of IPL 2019 due to swollen heel. Photo credit: Sportzpics
Mumbai are keen on signing West Indies' Alzarri Joseph as a replacement. Moreover, as per IPL rules, the amount a franchise can pay the replacement player cannot exceed that paid to the original player. So any player that replaces Milne cannot be paid over 75 lakhs.
Mumbai, with New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan and Ben Cutting of Australia as its two overseas fast bowlers, will meet Delhi Capitals in their opening fixture on March 24 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Updated Date:
Mar 23, 2019 18:12:00 IST
