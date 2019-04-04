IPL 2019: MS Dhoni shows his gentle side yet again, obliges elderly fan at Wankhede Stadium with selfies, signed jersey
In another instance of Dhoni exhibiting his softer side, the CSK captain took some time out of a busy schedule to meet a an elderly fan, who was accompanied by a younger woman, at the Wankhede Stadium after the match.
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 86 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 9 wickets
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs CHE Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs BLR Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs DC Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs RAJ Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs HYD - Apr 4th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs KOL - Apr 5th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs PUN - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 KENW vs ZIMW - Apr 6th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Unprecedented reception to Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad shows just whom minorities will back in Kerala; BJP, CPM on backfoot
-
‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s big guns have made moves to recapture narrative
-
How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Centre for PM MUDRA Yojana
-
Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula is not altogether a bad idea
-
RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and the logic of keeping ‘neutral’ stance don’t add up
-
Moise Kean racism row: Possible punishment should fit the crime as racial discrimination resurfaces in Italian football
-
Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder charges, says New Zealand police
-
Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit south India's agricultural backbone
-
How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — and left it vulnerable to external shocks
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5701
|108
|6
|Pakistan
|5147
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
MS Dhoni did not emerge the winning captain in the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and hosts Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. However, he continues to win hearts, both for his on-field performances as well as off-field gestures.
In another instance of Dhoni exhibiting his softer side, the CSK captain took some time out of a busy schedule to meet a an elderly fan, who was accompanied by a younger woman, at the Wankhede Stadium after the match. Dhoni was seen taking selfies and chatting with the pair, before signing a CSK jersey for them, in a video posted on the official IPL Twitter account.
In a recent one-dayer against Australia at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, Dhoni was seen sprinting across the ground with a fan on his heels, allowing the latter give him a hug only after a frolic chase, before security officials arrived and whisked the intruder away. A similar incident took place during a CSK practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The former India captain is said to be calling his time in international cricket at the conclusion of the upcoming World Cup in the UK. Having retired from the Test format back in 2014, the veteran wicket-keeper-batsman currently plies his trade in the white-ball formats.
MI halted CSK's three-match winning run with a 37-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, dislodging the defending champions from their perch atop the points table. The victory gave the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai side their second win of the tournament, and the three-time title winners are now level with Delhi Capitals on four points.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Apr 04, 2019 16:36:30 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, CSK Vs RCB Match Preview: It's MS Dhoni's 'Dad's Army' vs Virat Kohli's perennial underachievers in opener
MS Dhoni breaks silence on 2013 IPL fixing scandal: 'Most difficult phase in my life, was never depressed as much as I was then'
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming says having same set of core players helping in strong start