IPL | Match 32 Apr 16, 2019
KXIP vs RR
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs
UAE in ZIM | 4th ODI Apr 16, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets (D/L method)
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni rested for SRH game as precautionary step to aid back spasm issue; Suresh Raina leads CSK

This is only the fourth time Dhoni is not playing for Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich league.

Press Trust of India, Apr 17, 2019 21:42:01 IST

Hyderbad: Struggling with back spasm, Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Wednesday rested for their IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the first time he is not leading the yellow brigade since 2010.

Suresh Raina was handed over the captaincy for the away game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings reacts during match 25 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on the 11th April 2019 Photo by: Deepak Malik /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

MS Dhoni suffered back trouble in games against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

"Dhoni wanted to take some rest, he'll be back in the next game," Raina said at the toss.

The decision to rest the veteran was a precautionary measure.

The two-time World Cup winning captain had suffered the injury against Kolkata Knight Riders and after that game, Dhoni had said, "It's a little tight right now but hopefully, it will get better".

Ahead the match, Dhoni was seen warming up by playing some football before Raina walked out for the toss.

This is only the fourth time Dhoni is not playing for Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich league.

Dhoni has been in good form for Chennai Super Kings in the 2019 IPL, leading the team's run chart with 230 runs from eight matches, including two fifties.

CSK, who have won seven out of their eight matches in this Indian Premier League so far, need another win to secure a play-off berth.

SRH have lost four matches already this season and entered this game on the back of three successive losses.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 21:43:46 IST

