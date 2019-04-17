Hyderbad: Struggling with back spasm, Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Wednesday rested for their IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the first time he is not leading the yellow brigade since 2010.

Suresh Raina was handed over the captaincy for the away game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

"Dhoni wanted to take some rest, he'll be back in the next game," Raina said at the toss.

The decision to rest the veteran was a precautionary measure.

The two-time World Cup winning captain had suffered the injury against Kolkata Knight Riders and after that game, Dhoni had said, "It's a little tight right now but hopefully, it will get better".

Ahead the match, Dhoni was seen warming up by playing some football before Raina walked out for the toss.

This is only the fourth time Dhoni is not playing for Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich league.

Dhoni has been in good form for Chennai Super Kings in the 2019 IPL, leading the team's run chart with 230 runs from eight matches, including two fifties.

CSK, who have won seven out of their eight matches in this Indian Premier League so far, need another win to secure a play-off berth.

SRH have lost four matches already this season and entered this game on the back of three successive losses.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps