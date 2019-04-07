First Cricket
IPL 2019, MI vs SRH: Alzarri Joseph bowls over Twitter after completing six-wicket haul on tournament debut

Mumbai Indians' fast bowler Alzarri Joseph made a record-breaking debut in the IPL claiming 6 for 12, here are some of the best reactions on Twitter

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 07, 2019 00:49:21 IST

Mumbai Indians' Alzarri Joseph made a record-breaking debut in the Indian Premier League claiming 6 for 12 — the best ever figures in the history of the competition — engineering a 40-run victory in a low-scoring affair at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The 22-year old Antiguan knocked out in-form David Warner, who is also the leading run scorer in this year's IPL, with his first delivery.

Defending a low score of 136, Rohit Sharma-led side required wickets to stay alive in the competition and the tall bowler from the West Indies simply dismantled the opponents, helping his side bowl Sunrisers out for merely 96.

Joseph, who went unsold at the IPL auctions in January, was only called in by Mumbai Indians as a replacement for New Zealand's Adam Milne.

Generating quick pace along with steep bounce, Joseph also bowled a well-disguised slower delivery to outfox Sunrisers' batsmen.

Lavishing praise on his bowler, captain Rohit Sharma said, "Sensational bowling effort from Alzarri. To come out in the IPL and play like that, shows what he's has done in the past. His confidence in playing CPL and West Indies has brought him here."

Besides his teammates, franchise and captain, Joseph managed to bowl over everyone who watched him, we have compiled some reactions from Joseph's starry IPL debut.

Best six of the tournament, yeah!

Gotta love the smile on the 22-year old


Sensational summary of a magnificent spell

Dream debut!

Alzarri Joseph's 'Jumbo' effort

Tough nut, Alzarri!

Wow, that's already an impressive resume at 22

Always lighting up the IPL, the Windies

MI has got some serious bowling attack there

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 00:49:21 IST

Tags : Alzarri Joseph, David Warner, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, MI V SRH, MI Vs SRH, Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Twitter Reacts

