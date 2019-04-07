Mumbai Indians' Alzarri Joseph made a record-breaking debut in the Indian Premier League claiming 6 for 12 — the best ever figures in the history of the competition — engineering a 40-run victory in a low-scoring affair at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.
The 22-year old Antiguan knocked out in-form David Warner, who is also the leading run scorer in this year's IPL, with his first delivery.
Defending a low score of 136, Rohit Sharma-led side required wickets to stay alive in the competition and the tall bowler from the West Indies simply dismantled the opponents, helping his side bowl Sunrisers out for merely 96.
Joseph, who went unsold at the IPL auctions in January, was only called in by Mumbai Indians as a replacement for New Zealand's Adam Milne.
Generating quick pace along with steep bounce, Joseph also bowled a well-disguised slower delivery to outfox Sunrisers' batsmen.
Lavishing praise on his bowler, captain Rohit Sharma said, "Sensational bowling effort from Alzarri. To come out in the IPL and play like that, shows what he's has done in the past. His confidence in playing CPL and West Indies has brought him here."
Besides his teammates, franchise and captain, Joseph managed to bowl over everyone who watched him, we have compiled some reactions from Joseph's starry IPL debut.
Super happy for Alzarri Joseph. Remember, he came out to play against England despite losing his mother on the eve of the day's play. Hope he goes on to achieve great things. #IPL2019#SRHvMI — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 6, 2019
Wow, that's already an impressive resume at 22
In February this year Alzarri Joseph played the Antigua Test despite death of his mother. Took two crucial wickets At 22, he showed tremendous courage. @mipaltan are lucky to have him. Took 6/12 and showed promise.
First int wicket — Kohli
First IPL wicket — Warner#SRHvMI
Mumbai Indians' Alzarri Joseph made a record-breaking debut in the Indian Premier League claiming 6 for 12 — the best ever figures in the history of the competition — engineering a 40-run victory in a low-scoring affair at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.
The 22-year old Antiguan knocked out in-form David Warner, who is also the leading run scorer in this year's IPL, with his first delivery.
Defending a low score of 136, Rohit Sharma-led side required wickets to stay alive in the competition and the tall bowler from the West Indies simply dismantled the opponents, helping his side bowl Sunrisers out for merely 96.
Joseph, who went unsold at the IPL auctions in January, was only called in by Mumbai Indians as a replacement for New Zealand's Adam Milne.
Generating quick pace along with steep bounce, Joseph also bowled a well-disguised slower delivery to outfox Sunrisers' batsmen.
Lavishing praise on his bowler, captain Rohit Sharma said, "Sensational bowling effort from Alzarri. To come out in the IPL and play like that, shows what he's has done in the past. His confidence in playing CPL and West Indies has brought him here."
Besides his teammates, franchise and captain, Joseph managed to bowl over everyone who watched him, we have compiled some reactions from Joseph's starry IPL debut.
Best six of the tournament, yeah!
Gotta love the smile on the 22-year old
Sensational summary of a magnificent spell
Dream debut!
Alzarri Joseph's 'Jumbo' effort
Tough nut, Alzarri!
Wow, that's already an impressive resume at 22
Always lighting up the IPL, the Windies
MI has got some serious bowling attack there
Updated Date:
Apr 07, 2019 00:49:21 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, SRH vs MI Match Report: Alzarri Joseph's historic six-for powers Mumbai Indians to emphatic 40-run victory over Hyderabad
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, SRH vs MI: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
SRH vs MI Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Alzarri Joseph bowls Mumbai Indians to 40-run win