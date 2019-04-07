Mumbai Indians' Alzarri Joseph made a record-breaking debut in the Indian Premier League claiming 6 for 12 — the best ever figures in the history of the competition — engineering a 40-run victory in a low-scoring affair at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The 22-year old Antiguan knocked out in-form David Warner, who is also the leading run scorer in this year's IPL, with his first delivery.

Defending a low score of 136, Rohit Sharma-led side required wickets to stay alive in the competition and the tall bowler from the West Indies simply dismantled the opponents, helping his side bowl Sunrisers out for merely 96.

Joseph, who went unsold at the IPL auctions in January, was only called in by Mumbai Indians as a replacement for New Zealand's Adam Milne.

Generating quick pace along with steep bounce, Joseph also bowled a well-disguised slower delivery to outfox Sunrisers' batsmen.

Lavishing praise on his bowler, captain Rohit Sharma said, "Sensational bowling effort from Alzarri. To come out in the IPL and play like that, shows what he's has done in the past. His confidence in playing CPL and West Indies has brought him here."

Besides his teammates, franchise and captain, Joseph managed to bowl over everyone who watched him, we have compiled some reactions from Joseph's starry IPL debut.

Best six of the tournament, yeah!



So many memorable sixes this season. But this one’s gonna be on everyone’s mind for a longggg time! #AlzarriJoseph #WhistlePodu #WhattayDebut — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 6, 2019

Gotta love the smile on the 22-year old

The debutant wreaks havoc here in Hyderabad as the @mipaltan win by 40 runs. Alzarri Joseph with the best ever bowling figures in #VIVOIPL Scorecard - https://t.co/kzyaotA3mE #SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/bZECzrjZCE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2019



Sensational summary of a magnificent spell

Dream debut!

Alzarri Joseph turns up from the other end of the world, bowls fast, and produces a match winning performance for his team. What a debut. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 6, 2019

Alzarri Joseph's 'Jumbo' effort

Alzarri Joseph 6/12. For a generation of Indian cricket fans that was always about a Kumble special. #HeroCup — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 6, 2019

Tough nut, Alzarri!

Super happy for Alzarri Joseph. Remember, he came out to play against England despite losing his mother on the eve of the day's play. Hope he goes on to achieve great things. #IPL2019 #SRHvMI — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 6, 2019

Wow, that's already an impressive resume at 22



In February this year Alzarri Joseph played the Antigua Test despite death of his mother. Took two crucial wickets At 22, he showed tremendous courage. @mipaltan are lucky to have him. Took 6/12 and showed promise.

First int wicket — Kohli

First IPL wicket — Warner#SRHvMI — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 6, 2019

Always lighting up the IPL, the Windies

Some wonderful things happening with West Indies cricket this season. Add Alzarri Joseph’s sensational IPL debut to that.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏🙏#SRHvsMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 6, 2019

MI has got some serious bowling attack there



Alzarri Joseph, Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendorff. Aajao koi bhi ab. #SRHvMI — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 6, 2019