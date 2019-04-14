First Cricket
IPL | Match 28 Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets
IPL | Match 27 Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets
IPL Apr 14, 2019
SRH vs DC
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL 2019, MI vs RR: Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan defends Alzarri Joseph's indifferent performance against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians' keeper-batsman Ishan Kishan defended teammate Alzarri Joseph's indifferent performance against Rajasthan Royals after his brilliant IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad, calling it a part and parcel of the game.

Press Trust of India, Apr 14, 2019 14:51:23 IST

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' keeper-batsman Ishan Kishan defended teammate Alzarri Joseph's indifferent performance against Rajasthan Royals after his brilliant IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad, calling it a part and parcel of the game.

Alzarri, who took a record 6 for 12 on his debut was hammered for 53 off three overs. Sportzpics

Alzarri, who took a record 6 for 12 on his debut was hammered for 53 off three overs, primarily due to 28 runs conceded in the 13th over that changed the game.

"It's part of game. The other day he took six wickets and helped defend a small total," said Kishan after MI went down by four wickets as RR chased down their total of 187 for five with four balls to spare.

But Kishan conceded that the one over (13th) in which Antiguan Joseph conceded two sixes and four fours a total of 28 runs to RR's Buttler that turned the match around in winning team's favour.

"It was an important over as Rajasthan went ahead then. But still he's a very good bowler and will make a strong come back," predicted Kishan in support of the young pacer.

His woes didn't end as he then hurt his shoulder badly trying to stop a boundary.

Kishan couldn't confirm the status of his injury.

"I don't know about his injury status as he was on the physio's table," he said.

Kishan also praised Buttler's blistering innings of 89 in 43 balls laced with seven sixes and eight fours.

"Jos Buttler batted really well. It's not easy to bat on a slow wicket. Credit goes to him also."

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 14:52:05 IST

Tags : Alzarri Joseph, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 MI, IPL 2019 RR, Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 7 4 3 0 8
3
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 7 1 6 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

