First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 31 Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 30 Apr 14, 2019
SRH vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs
IPL Apr 16, 2019
KXIP vs RR
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, MI vs RCB: Yuzvendra Chahal excited to play in World Cup, but says focus is still on performing well for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yuzvendra Chahal is excited to play his maiden World Cup but insisted that the focus is very much on bringing the Royal Challengers Bangalore's dismal Indian Premier League campaign back on track.

Press Trust of India, Apr 16, 2019 13:39:21 IST

Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal is excited to play his maiden World Cup but insisted that the focus is very much on bringing the Royal Challengers Bangalore's dismal Indian Premier League campaign back on track.

Yuzvendra Chahal has so far grabbed 72 wickets from 41 ODI games for India. Spotzpics

Yuzvendra Chahal has so far grabbed 72 wickets from 41 ODI games for India. Spotzpics

Chahal was expectedly named in the 15-member squad that will board the England-bound flight to take part in the marquee event which begins from 30 May.

"World Cup is after one month and still I'm playing for the RCB, so I'm just looking towards the next seven matches," the Haryana leg-spinner said at the post-match press conference.

"It is my first World Cup, I'm very excited for that. Everyone wants to represent the country in the World Cup, so I'm excited," the 28-year-old said.

Chahal, who returned with figures of 2-27 last night, has so far grabbed 72 wickets from 41 ODI games for India.

He credited his India teammate and MI all rounder Hardik Pandya for taking the game away from his side

Pandya's blazing, unbeaten 37 (in 16 balls) helped Mumbai Indians complete a five-wicket win over RCB at the Wankhede Stadium.

"The pitch was offering turn and it wasn't easy to score against the spinners. We bowled well till the 18th over (barring a) couple of bad overs in the Powerplay and still there were two overs and 24 runs (actually 22) left (for Mumbai to chase). We had a chance on this track but Hardik did well," said Chahal.

He was responding to a specific query whether Mumbai were successful in their plan of attacking pacers

He however refused to blame any particular individual for the loss saying it's a team game.
"You can't blame a particular bowler. A medium pacer or a spinner not bowling good, it is (still) a team game. If we lose the game, I accept that (as a bowler)," he signed off.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 13:39:21 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 MI, IPL 2019 RCB, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Mumbai
 8 5 3 0 10
4
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all