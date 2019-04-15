First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 30 Apr 14, 2019
SRH vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs
IPL | Match 29 Apr 14, 2019
KKR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
IPL Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
UAE in ZIM Apr 16, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, MI vs RCB Match Preview: Virat Kohli-led Bangalore aim to build on maiden win; Mumbai Indians look to get back to winning ways

RCB are heavily reliant on Kohli and de Villiers and both would be keen to recreate their magic in front of a capacity crowd in Mumbai, on a day when the Indian team for the upcoming World Cup is scheduled to be picked.

Press Trust of India, Apr 15, 2019 08:54:39 IST

Mumbai: Fresh from a much-awaited victory, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be aiming to maintain the winning momentum and spoil Mumbai Indians'(MI) party when the two sides face-off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday.

After a string of losses where nothing worked in their favour, fifties by skipper Virat Kohli and ever-reliable Ab de Villiers, helped RCB register their maiden win of the season on Saturday night.

The team is heavily reliant on Kohli and de Villiers and both would be keen to recreate their magic in front of a capacity crowd in Mumbai, on a day when the Indian team for the upcoming World Cup is scheduled to be picked.

Virat Kohli would like to build on RCB's maiden win when his team plays hosts MI on Monday. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli would like to build on RCB's maiden win when his team plays hosts MI on Monday. Sportzpics

Despite the win against KXIP, RCB remain at the bottom of the points table and remain to win all their remaining league games to have any hopes of progressing in the tournament.

Apart from Kohli (270 runs from 7 matches) and ABD (232 runs from 7 matches), RCB's other strength has been the pint-sized wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel.

Despite his father being in the ICU, Patel has shown commitment and amassed 191 runs in seven games.

However, the likes of Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stonis, and Colin De Grandhomme should score heavily.

On the bowling front, RCB's biggest asset has been Yuzvendra Chahal, who is the second on the most wickets list with 11 scalps. Chahal would be a key player on a slow Wankhede track and has the potential to dismantle Mumbai's strong batting line up.

But he would need support from Mohammed Siraj (6 wickets), Navdeep Saini (4 wickets), Moeen (3 wickets) and a profligate Umesh Yadav (2 wickets). The arrival of veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn is also a massive boost for RCB.

On the other hand, after suffering a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai would be aiming to get back to winning ways.

The good sign for them is that skipper Rohit Sharma (165 runs), who made a comeback after missing out a game due to injury and South African Quinton De Kock (238 runs), have got runs under their belt along with Hardik Pandya. Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav (154 runs), Kieron Pollard (185 runs) and Krunal Pandya (92 runs) need to be consistent with the bat.

The bowlers would want to forget the hammering by Englishman Jos Buttler and come up fresh.

Also, a word on West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph, who sustained a shoulder injury while fielding in the last game, is awaited from the team management.

Teams (from):

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee and Dale Steyn.

Match starts at 8 PM.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 08:54:39 IST

Tags : IPL 2019, IPL 2019 MI, IPL 2019 MI Vs RCB, IPL 2019 RCB, MI Vs RCB Match Preview, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
4
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 7 1 6 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all