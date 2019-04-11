First Cricket
IPL | Match 24 Apr 10, 2019
MI vs KXIP
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets
UAE in ZIM | 1st ODI Apr 10, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
IPL Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
UAE in ZIM Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP: Our plans were good, but Kieron Pollard was unstoppable, says Punjab batting coach Sridharan Sriram

Kings XI Punjab had their plans in place but nothing could have worked in the face of an "unstoppable" force called Kieron Pollard, the team's coach Sridharan Sriram conceded reflecting on the three-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Press Trust of India, Apr 11, 2019 13:02:15 IST

MI's stand-in skipper Pollard, who promoted himself in the batting order, struck 10 monstrous sixes and three fours in his 31-ball whirlwind 83-run knock that helped the home team chase down the stiff KXIP target of 198 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Kieron Pollard hits one in the stands on Wednesday. Sportzpics

"We have seen Andre Russell (of Kolkata Knight Riders) doing it a few times. (But) this was extraordinary. To do 13 an over for like 13 overs - took some doing and only someone like Pollard could do that," said Sriram after his side lost on the last ball.

Sriram defended his bowling unit that, barring Mohammed Shami (3 for 21), was carted all over the park by Pollard.

"At that point of time you have to be positive and hopefully he mis-hits one. I think our plans were good but just that today he was unstoppable," added Sriram.

His team missed crossing the 200-run mark after being well-poised when openers Chris Gayle (63 in 36 balls) and K L Rahul (100 not out in 64 balls) put on 116 in 77 balls, but Sriram felt that the final Punjab score of 197 for four was better than par for the course.

"We didn't have any target. I thought 185-190 was par for this wicket we were happy what we got," said Sriram, who has also been a bowling coach for the Australian team in the past.

Gayle left in the 13th over and the scoring rate dropped before Rahul smacked a few sixes off Hardik Pandya's penultimate over to up the ante. Sriram defended his batsmen.

"These things (slowing down) just tend to happen. Someone can't keep hitting for all the 20 overs. It's hard to get going like that," the former India left-arm spinner said.

He also defended Punjab's tactics of going into an IPL game with only five bowlers.

"That's how our combination works right now. We have had success as a bowling unit doing this. You got to take such a day like this one; can't do much," he said.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 13:02:15 IST

Tags : Chris Gayle, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KXIP, IPL 2019 MI, Kieron Pollard, Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Mumbai Indians, Sridharan Sriram

