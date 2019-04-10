First Cricket
IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP: Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma suffers injury scare on match eve

Rohit had a long stint in the nets on Tuesday evening and was working out in the outfield when he fell to the ground, holding his right thigh. He soon limped off in pain.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 10, 2019 10:59:19 IST

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has picked up an injury ahead of his team's match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and less than a week before the World Cup 2019 squad announcement. Mumbai will play Ravichandran Ashwin-led KXIP at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. Rohit sustained an injury during team's evening practice session on Tuesday, claimed reports.

Rohit's injury is expected to be a hamstring issue. Sportzpics

The opener had a long stint in the nets and was working out in the outfield when he fell to the ground, holding his right thigh. The 31-year-old was soon surrounded by the MI support staff, before physio Nitin Patel rushed in. Rohit then limped off the field in visible pain.

The extent and details of the injury are not known yet, though it is expected to be a hamstring issue.

Besides MI, the Indian cricket team would be eagerly waiting for a word on Rohit's injury, who, along with Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, forms the core of Indian batting. Hamstring injuries, depending on their nature and extent, can take up to six weeks to heel. The 2019 edition of cricket World Cup starts on 30 May in England and the national selectors will announce the 15-member squad on 15 April.

India will begin their campaign on 5 June against South Africa.

