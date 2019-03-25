First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 3 Mar 24, 2019
MUM Vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
SL in SA | 3rd T20I Mar 24, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
IPL Mar 25, 2019
RR vs KXIP
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Mar 26, 2019
DC vs CSK
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, MI vs DC: Yuvraj Singh says he will retire from cricket when right time comes

Yuvraj Singh's cricketing future has been a topic of discussion for some years now but the player said that he would be the first one to bid adieu when he feels that his time is up.

Press Trust of India, Mar 25, 2019 11:36:15 IST

Mumbai: Yuvraj Singh's cricketing future has been a topic of discussion for some years now but the player said that he would be the first one to bid adieu when he feels that his time is up.

Mumbai Indians' Yuvraj Singh plays a shot during their IPL match against Delhi Capitals. AFP

Mumbai Indians' Yuvraj Singh plays a shot during their IPL match against Delhi Capitals. AFP

Out of national team's scheme of things for good, Yuvraj has had poor track record in IPL but started on a bright note with a half-century for his latest franchise Mumbai Indians.

"When the time comes, I will be the first one to hang my boots," Yuvraj told the mediapersons after MI's 37-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in the IPL opener.

However India's 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup hero did admit that at times he felt indecisive about carrying on.

"The last two years, have been up and down (for me). And I could not decide on what to do," said the 37-year-old.

Yuvraj said that when he did a self introspection, he found that he is still enjoying the game just as he did as an U-16 cricketer not thinking about national team selection.

"The main thing for me was why I played the game when I started off. I played the game because I enjoyed playing cricket. When I enjoyed playing cricket, I was not playing for India. I was playing for U-14s and U-16s. So till the time, I enjoy playing cricket, I am going to play."

The veteran left-hander spoke to Sachin Tendulkar, who could relate with his situation as to how he felt when he was at the business end of his career.

"I have been speaking to Sachin (Tendulkar) as well and he has gone through that time when he was 37-38-39 (and how he felt). Talking to him makes things easier for me. And I am just playing because I enjoy playing cricket pretty much," he signed off.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 11:36:15 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 MI, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3096 119
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all