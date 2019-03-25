IPL 2019, MI vs DC: Yuvraj Singh says he will retire from cricket when right time comes
Yuvraj Singh's cricketing future has been a topic of discussion for some years now but the player said that he would be the first one to bid adieu when he feels that his time is up.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs HYD Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs PUN - Mar 25th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019; pre-poll trends updates: Congress unveils minimum income support scheme, Rahul Gandhi says 25 cr poor to get Rs 72,000 annually
-
Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, seasonal migration to Punjab only hope of livelihood
-
Jet Airways crisis: SBI forgets it is neither debt-ridden airline's promoter nor nation’s conscience keeper
-
Donald Trump cleared of collusion charges with Russia, but Robert Mueller offers no answer on whether US president obstructed justice
-
Parineeti Chopra on limited screen time in Kesari: I said yes to a romantic song with Akshay Kumar more than the film
-
Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand's Tehri dam want to swim out of oblivion
-
Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider trading case was 'not being there for family'
-
At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's maaldhari communities
-
Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thriller; World Cup finalists Croatia stumble
-
Loksabha Election 2019: UP में कांग्रेस को फिर से स्थापित करने के लिए 'ब्राह्मण' पर ही दांव क्यों लगाना चाहती हैं प्रियंका
-
कांग्रेस नेताओं ने AAP से गठबंधन का किया विरोध, अब राहुल को लेना है अंतिम फैसला
-
Loksabha Election 2019: एसपी की 40 स्टार कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट जारी, मुलायम सिंह का नाम नहीं
-
Loksabha Election 2019: CPI की टिकट पर बेगूसराय से चुनाव लड़ेंगे कन्हैया कुमार, तैयारी जोरो पर
-
आज से शुरू होगी बीजेपी की विजय संकल्प सभा, 500 जगहों पर रैलियों का होगा आयोजन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3096
|119
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mumbai: Yuvraj Singh's cricketing future has been a topic of discussion for some years now but the player said that he would be the first one to bid adieu when he feels that his time is up.
Mumbai Indians' Yuvraj Singh plays a shot during their IPL match against Delhi Capitals. AFP
Out of national team's scheme of things for good, Yuvraj has had poor track record in IPL but started on a bright note with a half-century for his latest franchise Mumbai Indians.
"When the time comes, I will be the first one to hang my boots," Yuvraj told the mediapersons after MI's 37-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in the IPL opener.
However India's 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup hero did admit that at times he felt indecisive about carrying on.
"The last two years, have been up and down (for me). And I could not decide on what to do," said the 37-year-old.
Yuvraj said that when he did a self introspection, he found that he is still enjoying the game just as he did as an U-16 cricketer not thinking about national team selection.
"The main thing for me was why I played the game when I started off. I played the game because I enjoyed playing cricket. When I enjoyed playing cricket, I was not playing for India. I was playing for U-14s and U-16s. So till the time, I enjoy playing cricket, I am going to play."
The veteran left-hander spoke to Sachin Tendulkar, who could relate with his situation as to how he felt when he was at the business end of his career.
"I have been speaking to Sachin (Tendulkar) as well and he has gone through that time when he was 37-38-39 (and how he felt). Talking to him makes things easier for me. And I am just playing because I enjoy playing cricket pretty much," he signed off.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 25, 2019 11:36:15 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, MI vs DC Match Preview: Workload management of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah in focus as Mumbai take on Delhi
IPL 2019, MI vs DC: Jasprit Bumrah's off day results in Mumbai extending losing streak of opening matches to seven seasons
IPL 2019, MI vs DC: Jasprit Bumrah has 'recovered well' after hurting shoulder, says Mumbai team management