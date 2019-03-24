IPL 2019, MI vs DC Match Preview: Workload management of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah in focus as Mumbai take on Delhi
Workload management of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the main focus when Mumbai Indians take on a rechristened Delhi Capitals in their first match of the 12th Indian Premier League
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI Vs VAN Philippines beat Vanuatu by 10 runs
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI Vs PNG Match Abandoned
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs HYD - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 24th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM vs DC - Mar 24th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs PUN - Mar 25th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, eastern regions leaves behind elderly
-
As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to adapt to the digital era?
-
At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's maaldhari communities
-
US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after freeing last pocket held by militants
-
Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi proves tide turning for female filmmakers
-
Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international routes; only one-third of its 119 fleet operational
-
Time for ‘Project Leopard’ in India? Report on poaching in Uttarakhand points to officials’ connivance, raises alarm
-
BJP candidate list for Lok Sabha election in Uttarakhand marks rise of a new order, passing of old guard
-
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Sergio Ramos helps Spain edge past Norway; Moise Kean stars in Italy's win over Finland
-
Loksabha Election 2019: एसपी की 40 स्टार कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट जारी, मुलायम सिंह का नाम नहीं
-
Loksabha Election 2019: CPI की टिकट पर बेगूसराय से चुनाव लड़ेंगे कन्हैया कुमार, तैयारी जोरो पर
-
आज से शुरू होगी बीजेपी की विजय संकल्प सभा, 500 जगहों पर रैलियों का होगा आयोजन
-
स्मृति ईरानी ने ट्विटर पर राहुल गांधी का उड़ाया मजाक, कांग्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब
-
लोहिया पर ब्लॉग लिखकर पीएम मोदी ने साधा विपक्ष पर निशाना, बताया महामिलावटी गठबंधन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3096
|119
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AFP
Pandya has had two breakdowns in the last six months. A recurring back-injury first ruled him out of the Asia Cup in last September before missing the home series against Australia.
Even former India pacer Zaheer Khan, who is Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket, felt Pandya's workload should be monitored since he has had recurring lower back injuries.
"He (Hardik) has to be monitored. He's in consultation with the team of support staff. Everything is under control," Zaheer had said earlier this week.Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma too feels that with the World Cup round the corner, the onus is on individuals to manage their workload in the IPL.
"We have been on the road for last three or four years. We have played a lot of back-to-back cricket. It depends on individuals. You should always listen to your body," Rohit had said.
Bumrah is another player who will be closely monitored by the Indian team management in the IPL.
Also it would be interesting to see how Mumbai Indians' manage Bumrah's workload, especially after veteran Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga will miss the first six games for the franchise.
Elsewhere, Rohit's performance will also be keenly observed as he is expected to open in the World Cup.
Besides, the three-time IPL winners have added legendary Yuvraj Singh to their squad, which already has a few big-hitters in Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Suryakumar Yadav to name a few.
On the pace front, Barinder Sran, Mitchell McClenaghan can be considered, while Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Rahul Chahar and rising star Mayank Markande provide Mumbai ample spin options.
Delhi Capitals, who have changed their name from Delhi Daredevils, have Shikhar Dhawan in their armoury and the lefty-hander would be keen to get runs in the before the World Cup.
Also a good outing for young players like Shreyas Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant will bolster their World Cup chances.
Delhi also boasts of Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Karla and experienced campaigners like Colin Munro and Chris Morris, who can give stability to the team.
With the likes of Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma, Kasigo Rabada and Nathu Singh on board, Delhi's bowling attack looks a potent force.
Teams
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).
Delhi Capitals: Colin Ingram, Manjot Karla, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kasigo Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.
The match will start at 8 pm and will be shown live by Star Sports Network. The match can be streamed live on Hotstar.
Updated Date:
Mar 24, 2019 12:27:50 IST
Also See
IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma's form, steely nerves pivotal to Mumbai Indians transforming bumpy ride into smooth travel
IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma confirms to open for Mumbai Indians; team to focus on decision-making in pressure scenarios
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, MI vs DC: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar