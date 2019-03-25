First Cricket
IPL 2019, MI vs DC: Jasprit Bumrah has 'recovered well' after hurting shoulder, says Mumbai team management

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has "recovered well" after hurting his left shoulder during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, Mumbai Indians' team management said.

Press Trust of India, Mar 25, 2019 08:35:08 IST

Mumbai: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has "recovered well" after hurting his left shoulder during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, Mumbai Indians' team management said.

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah clutches his shoulder in pain after a tumble. AFP

His condition will be "assessed" on Monday, the MI team management said.

Bumrah suffered the injury when he fell while bowling the team's final over, needing the help of Mumbai Indians physiotherapist Nitin Patel to laboriously walk back to the dugout, a development that kept the World Cup-bound Indian team on tenterhooks.

The Indian selectors and team management would have their fingers crossed on the fitness of Bumrah, their main strike bowler, with the World Cup just over two months away.

Having been at the receiving end of Rishabh Pant's brutal onslaught, Bumrah, soon after bowling a yorker, was seen clutching his left-shoulder area after he dived to save the ball on the final delivery of Delhi Capitals innings.

Pant managed to dig the ball back to Bumrah, who dived to his left in his follow-through to stop it. Bumrah is an important cog in the wheel for the Indian team heading to the United Kingdom in two months' time.

The Mumbai Indians physio came out and trudged him off the field even as the pace spearhead seemed to be in pain.

