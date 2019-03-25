IPL 2019, MI vs DC: Jasprit Bumrah has 'recovered well' after hurting shoulder, says Mumbai team management
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has "recovered well" after hurting his left shoulder during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, Mumbai Indians' team management said.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs HYD Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs PUN - Mar 25th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Lok Sabha polls: From mandir to maati, BJP changes poll narrative in Assam, reaches out to Assamese Muslims
-
Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand's Tehri dam want to swim out of oblivion
-
At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's maaldhari communities
-
Mueller report found no proof Trump campaign conspired with Russia: Robert Mueller, the invisible prosecutor who investigated US President
-
Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan's films to clash on Eid 2020 — but does it make box office sense?
-
Sterling Biotech bank fraud case: Hitesh Patel arrested in Albania raised dummy companies with help of family members
-
Narendra Modi's wishes to Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day not sign of weakness; Congress' potshots unwarranted
-
Rajat Gupta on his time in prison: 'Was bothered because I couldn't be there for my family, not lack of comfort'
-
Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thriller; World Cup finalists Croatia stumble
-
Loksabha Election 2019: एसपी की 40 स्टार कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट जारी, मुलायम सिंह का नाम नहीं
-
Loksabha Election 2019: CPI की टिकट पर बेगूसराय से चुनाव लड़ेंगे कन्हैया कुमार, तैयारी जोरो पर
-
आज से शुरू होगी बीजेपी की विजय संकल्प सभा, 500 जगहों पर रैलियों का होगा आयोजन
-
स्मृति ईरानी ने ट्विटर पर राहुल गांधी का उड़ाया मजाक, कांग्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब
-
लोहिया पर ब्लॉग लिखकर पीएम मोदी ने साधा विपक्ष पर निशाना, बताया महामिलावटी गठबंधन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3096
|119
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mumbai: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has "recovered well" after hurting his left shoulder during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, Mumbai Indians' team management said.
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah clutches his shoulder in pain after a tumble. AFP
His condition will be "assessed" on Monday, the MI team management said.
Bumrah suffered the injury when he fell while bowling the team's final over, needing the help of Mumbai Indians physiotherapist Nitin Patel to laboriously walk back to the dugout, a development that kept the World Cup-bound Indian team on tenterhooks.
The Indian selectors and team management would have their fingers crossed on the fitness of Bumrah, their main strike bowler, with the World Cup just over two months away.
Having been at the receiving end of Rishabh Pant's brutal onslaught, Bumrah, soon after bowling a yorker, was seen clutching his left-shoulder area after he dived to save the ball on the final delivery of Delhi Capitals innings.
Pant managed to dig the ball back to Bumrah, who dived to his left in his follow-through to stop it. Bumrah is an important cog in the wheel for the Indian team heading to the United Kingdom in two months' time.
The Mumbai Indians physio came out and trudged him off the field even as the pace spearhead seemed to be in pain.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 25, 2019 08:35:08 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, MI vs DC Match Preview: Workload management of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah in focus as Mumbai take on Delhi
IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma's form, steely nerves pivotal to Mumbai Indians transforming bumpy ride into smooth travel
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, MI vs DC: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar