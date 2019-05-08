Mumbai Indians completed a hat–trick of wins against Chennai Super Kings in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) following their six-wicket win in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

MI also became the first side to book a spot in the final in IPL 2019 with the win.

On a pitch similar to the first match of the season, the hosts were restricted to 131-4 from 20 overs.

Rahul Chahar had an economical spell as he finished with 2-14 from four overs whereas the hosts’ openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson failed to go for big runs again.

Nothing went right for CSK until the time when Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni stitched a 66-run partnership to guide the hosts to a safe total.

In the run chase, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 71 as he notched up his second fifty in this year’s IPL.

Imran Tahir had a hat-trick opportunity after dismissing Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya, but failed to create a game-changing impact as the MI batsmen stole the show from then on.

With MI sealing a place in Sunday’s final, here is how Twitter responded after the IPL 2019 Qualifier 1.

Kambli, a true Mumbaikar, celebrates MI's win as they reach the finals!



Excellent win for #MI. Chasing a small score can be tricky. Excitability can prove disastrous. Approached the task with common sense and confidence. Sterling knock by Suryakumar Yadav. Nudges ahead of Rahul Chahar as my MOM because of the bowler friendly pitch — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 7, 2019

Aakash Chopra seems impressed with MI's performance!

An excellent team picked at the auctions. Led by an astute captain. #MI is by far the most complete team in this #IPL. Have beaten #CSK in Chennai last five times...and already thrice in this season. Says it all... 👏🙌👏 #MIvCSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 7, 2019

Brothers Rahul and Deepak Chahar enjoy a good outing

turning out to be a decent evening for the chahar family #CSKvMI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 7, 2019

Huge praise from Sanjay Manjrekar!

The team that didn’t have too many eggs in one basket won. Well done MI! 👏👏👏🙏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 7, 2019

