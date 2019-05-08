First Cricket
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: 'Team that didn’t have too many eggs in one basket won,' Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians reach final

Suryakumar Yadav slammed an unbeaten 71 as MI defeated CSK by six wickets in Qualifier 1 to reach their fifth IPL final.

FirstCricket Staff, May 08, 2019 00:06:30 IST

Mumbai Indians completed a hat–trick of wins against Chennai Super Kings in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) following their six-wicket win in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

MI also became the first side to book a spot in the final in IPL 2019 with the win.

On a pitch similar to the first match of the season, the hosts were restricted to 131-4 from 20 overs.

Rahul Chahar had an economical spell as he finished with 2-14 from four overs whereas the hosts’ openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson failed to go for big runs again.

Nothing went right for CSK until the time when Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni stitched a 66-run partnership to guide the hosts to a safe total.

In the run chase, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 71 as he notched up his second fifty in this year’s IPL.

Imran Tahir had a hat-trick opportunity after dismissing Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya, but failed to create a game-changing impact as the MI batsmen stole the show from then on.

With MI sealing a place in Sunday’s final, here is how Twitter responded after the IPL 2019 Qualifier 1.

Kambli, a true Mumbaikar, celebrates MI's win as they reach the finals!

Who do you think deserved the Man of the Match award?

Aakash Chopra seems impressed with MI's performance!

Brothers Rahul and Deepak Chahar enjoy a good outing 

Huge praise from Sanjay Manjrekar!

Wishes pour in from the IPL chairman!

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 00:11:56 IST

