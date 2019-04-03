First Cricket
IPL | Match 14 Apr 02, 2019
RAJ Vs BLR
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 13 Apr 01, 2019
PUN Vs DC
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
IPL Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK, Match Preview: Mumbai hold home advantage, but Chennai's rampaging form make them favourites in blockbuster clash at Wankhede

Chennai Super Kings, three-time IPL winners like the hosts, have been on a roll with three wins on the trot that have boosted them to the top of the table. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, had a familiar stuttering start with a victory sandwiched between two defeats.

Press Trust of India, Apr 03, 2019 11:37:07 IST

Mumbai: With skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in red-hot form, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will start favourites against the slightly off-colour Mumbai Indians (MI) when the IPL's two most successful teams have their first showdown of the season here on Wednesday.

The Super Kings, three-time winners of the T20 League like the hosts, have been on a roll with three wins on the trot that have boosted them to the top of the table.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, had a familiar stuttering start with a victory sandwiched between two defeats.

MS Dhoni's aggressive innings against RR will give CSK lot of confidence against MI. Sportzpics

MS Dhoni's aggressive innings against RR will give CSK lot of confidence against MI. Sportzpics

Recent history in head-to-head clashes is in MI's favour, as the Rohit Sharma-led home team has beaten their rivals in four out of the last five contests.

Overall, too, Mumbai hold a 14-12 advantage over CSK, including once in the defunct Champions T20 League.

However, CSK seem to hold the edge this time around, especially with Dhoni rolling back the years with a typically robust 75 off 46 balls that lifted his team from 27 for three to 175 for five against Rajasthan Royals at home in their last match. And with Dwayne Bravo holding off Rajasthan's charge at the end with the ball, CSK maintained their 100 per cent record.

CSK have the edge in batting depth and in spin bowling variety, while Mumbai have the better pace attack on a pitch that is bound to offer bounce and carry.

Mumbai are over-dependent on openers Rohit and South African Quinton de Kock. The rest need to step up.

The hosts will have the option of fielding new recruit, West Indian fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, or all-rounder Ben Cutting in place of the off-boil Lasith Malinga.

In the spin department, Mumbai are behind their opponents who have Harbhajan Singh, South African Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja to bank on after the power play.

Teams (from):

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign.

The match will start at 8 pm and will be shown live on TV by Star Sports Network. The game can also be streamed live on Hotstar.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 11:37:07 IST

