IPL 2019, MI v RR: Dhawal Kulkarni rates Jos Buttler 'special player', says bowling to him in nets has improved him as a bowler

Rajasthan Royals seamer Dhawal Kulkarni's biggest gain from this IPL has been bowling to teammate Jos Buttler at the nets which has helped him improve as a bowler.

Press Trust of India, Apr 13, 2019 22:42:26 IST

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals seamer Dhawal Kulkarni's biggest gain from this IPL has been bowling to teammate Jos Buttler at the nets which has helped him improve as a bowler.

Buttler has been Royals' best player in the tournament so far and his 89 off 43 balls guided Royals to a four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in an IPL game on Saturday.

Dhawal Kulkarni of Rajasthan Royals speaks at a press conference after the match 27 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 13th April 2019 Photo by: Faheem Hussain /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Rajasthan Royals' Dhawal Kulkarni speaks to the press. Sportzpics

"It is challenging to bowl (to Buttler in the nets) because he has got shots all over the ground but I take that as a challenge to improve my bowling," Kulkarni told reporters after the match.

Terming Buttler as a "special player", Kulkarni said that the Englishman's consistency has been one of the positive aspects of the team.

"Jos is a special player for our team and a knock like that, it changed the momentum of the game. And he is being doing that consistently from the last year. If you have seen he has done that for us earlier and this year also he is in a good form," he said.

The best part is that Buttler because of his range is difficult to bowl in the Powerplay overs.

"Well to international guys like Jos, its very challenging to bowl in the Powerplay overs. He is in phenomenal touch and I hope he keeps continuing that.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 22:42:26 IST

Tags : Dhawal Kulkarni, IPL, IPL 2019, Jos Buttler, MI V RR, Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, Rajasthan Royals, RR

