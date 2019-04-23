Bengaluru :Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal is full of admiration for destructive openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul as they set the game up for their team.

"It is amazing to have both of them at the top of the order. ... they are almost always setting it up for us.

You just have to go out there, execute plans. It is good if your openers can go out there and get runs, nothing like it," he told reporters Tuesday on the eve of the RCB-Kings XI Punjab clash here.

Asked about batting with Gayle, Agarwal said it makes batting easier for him as the opposition would focus on getting the West Indian star out.

Agarwal said Punjab needs to win three games out of four and strive to make it to the play-offs.

"The thought process is very simple for us in the side. We have got to win three games out of four and we have got to take one game at a time, and going out there and winning those games.

As a team, if we can get momentum now and start winning now, back-to-back games, nothing like it going into the play-offs with some momentum," he said.

On Ravichandran Ashwin as captain, Agarwal said he spends a lot of time in thinking, planning and going about understanding each and every player.

"He is also a great communicator and goes out to every player with inputs," the dashing batsman said.

On Mujeeb-ur-Rehman's availability, he said a clear picture would be available by tomorrow.