IPL | Match 40 Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL 2019: Mayank Agarwal admires role of Kings XI Punjab openers, says call on availability of Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be taken on match day

Asked about batting with Gayle, Agarwal said it makes batting easier for him as the opposition would focus on getting the West Indian star out.

Press Trust of India, Apr 23, 2019 22:47:57 IST

Bengaluru :Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal is full of admiration for destructive openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul as they set the game up for their team.

"It is amazing to have both of them at the top of the order. ... they are almost always setting it up for us.

Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab during match 37 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kings XI Punjab held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi on the 20th April 2019 Photo by: Prashant Bhoot /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

File image of Mayank Agarwal (left) and Chris Gayle. Sportzpics

You just have to go out there, execute plans. It is good if your openers can go out there and get runs, nothing like it," he told reporters Tuesday on the eve of the RCB-Kings XI Punjab clash here.

Asked about batting with Gayle, Agarwal said it makes batting easier for him as the opposition would focus on getting the West Indian star out.

Agarwal said Punjab needs to win three games out of four and strive to make it to the play-offs.

"The thought process is very simple for us in the side. We have got to win three games out of four and we have got to take one game at a time, and going out there and winning those games.

As a team, if we can get momentum now and start winning now, back-to-back games, nothing like it going into the play-offs with some momentum," he said.

On Ravichandran Ashwin as captain, Agarwal said he spends a lot of time in thinking, planning and going about understanding each and every player.

"He is also a great communicator and goes out to every player with inputs," the dashing batsman said.

On Mujeeb-ur-Rehman's availability, he said a clear picture would be available by tomorrow.

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

