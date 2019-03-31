The eleventh match of the Indian Premier League 2019 will take place between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is a lot more important for RCB, who have faced two back-to-back losses in the tournament so far.

Two days back, they lost to Mumbai Indians by six runs in a controversy-marred match. RCB needed six off the last ball to tie the match and take it to the Super Over. Lasith Malinga bowled a perfect yorker and youngster Shivam Dube was not able to hit it for a maximum. However, the replay showed that Malinga had over-stepped. Had the no-ball been spotted, it could have made a huge difference in the eventual result of the match. Virat Kohli was very upset at the happening of such an umpiring error.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, stormed back into the tournament with a win over Rajasthan Royals on Friday. Chasing 199 to win. David Warner played a super innings to guide Hyderabad to their maiden win in this season. The Sunday's clash will be a chance to RCB to fetch their first points this season while SRH would aim to continue winning run.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's IPL 2019 match between SRH and RCB:

When will SRH vs RCB fixture take place?

The match between DC and KKR will take place on 31 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The SRH vs RCB fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

