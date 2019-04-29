First Cricket
IPL Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, SRH vs KXIP: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 29, 2019 10:57:59 IST

The 47th match of IPL 2019 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab can easily be called as the battle of the equals. Both teams have won 5 out of the 11 matches played thus far. The one thing that differentiates them on the points table is the Net Run-Rate (NRR). Hyderabad, with a NRR of 0.559 are placed at No 4 position with Punjab (0.117 NRR) at No 5. The Monday night contest will literally be their first steps to outdo each other in race to playoffs.

The positive for Hyderabad is that they will be playing at their home ground. It will be David Warner's last match in the tournament as he returns to national duty. SRH would be hoping that before departing for UAE, Warner provides the much-needed momentum to the team that can help them ease into the last-four. With Jonny Bairstow already in England, SRH would have to quickly come up with an able replacement to Warner. But that is again something to think in future. On Monday, SRH middle-order will also be tested. It has failed to live up to expectations on a number of occasions. Manish Pandey's form is a huge relief to the SRH camp but they need likes of Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan to do well.

File image of R Ashwin. Sportzpics

Middle-order batting is a concern even for SRH's opponents Punjab, who have continued to struggle in the middle overs. David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal have not performed consistently well and converted good starts into big scores. It is about time they come good or Punjab may fall short before the playoffs begin.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's tie between SRH and KXIP:

When will SRH vs KXIP fixture take place?

The match between SRH vs KXIP will take place on 29 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The SRH vs KXIP fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 10:57:59 IST

