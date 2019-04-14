First Cricket
IPL | Match 28 Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets
IPL | Match 27 Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets
UAE in ZIM Apr 14, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
IPL Apr 14, 2019
KKR vs CSK
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, SRH vs DC: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 14, 2019 10:50:12 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals will look to carry forward the momentum after two wins in two matches. They overpowered KKR in the last match chasing down 179 with seven wickets to spare.

David Warner in action on Sunday. Image: Twitter @IPL

David Warner in action for SRH. Image: Twitter @IPL

The biggest positive was the return to form of Shikhar Dhawan. He was the protagonist of DC's win over KKR with 97 from 63 balls. Prithvi Shaw has blown hot and cold and would look to achieve consistency and so would Rishabh Pant. Kagiso Rabada will again be the vital cog in the bowling department going into the match.

The DC bowlers would look to target the SRH middle order which hasn't managed to fire in the tournament. SRH would hope that Jonny Bairstow gets back to his best again and the likes of Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar and Yusuf Pathan form a strong support for their openers. They have lost their last two matches and would look to get back on track after a strong start. Expect a cracker.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the SRH vs DC match on Sunday:

When will SRH vs DC fixture take place?

The match between SRH and DC will take place on 14 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The SRH vs DC fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

What time does the match begin?

The SRH-DC fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 10:50:12 IST

Tags : Cricket, David Warner, DC, Delhi Capitals, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 SRH, Jonny Bairstow, Live Streaming, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Sports, SRH, Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 7 4 3 0 8
3
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 7 1 6 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

