Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals will look to carry forward the momentum after two wins in two matches. They overpowered KKR in the last match chasing down 179 with seven wickets to spare.

The biggest positive was the return to form of Shikhar Dhawan. He was the protagonist of DC's win over KKR with 97 from 63 balls. Prithvi Shaw has blown hot and cold and would look to achieve consistency and so would Rishabh Pant. Kagiso Rabada will again be the vital cog in the bowling department going into the match.

The DC bowlers would look to target the SRH middle order which hasn't managed to fire in the tournament. SRH would hope that Jonny Bairstow gets back to his best again and the likes of Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar and Yusuf Pathan form a strong support for their openers. They have lost their last two matches and would look to get back on track after a strong start. Expect a cracker.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the SRH vs DC match on Sunday:

When will SRH vs DC fixture take place?

The match between SRH and DC will take place on 14 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The SRH vs DC fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

What time does the match begin?

The SRH-DC fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

