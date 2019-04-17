First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, SRH vs CSK: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 17, 2019 10:22:32 IST

Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai have been rampant in IPL 2019 with seven wins in eight matches and one foot in the Playoffs. It's not just at home, they have been playing well away from home too. They beat KKR at the Eden Gardens in their last match. Imran Tahir was the hero with four wickets. Their spinners have been their lynchpins. In the batting department, the return to form of Suresh Raina was a huge shot in the arm for CSK. However, all the focus will be on Ambati Rayudu who missed the World Cup bus. He hasn't had the best of times and would be looking to shrug off the World Cup snub disappointment behind and get back to his best. CSK have somehow found ways to close down matches and that has been their greatest strength.

Imran Tahir celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana at the Eden Gardens. Sportzpics

Imran Tahir celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana at the Eden Gardens. Sportzpics

SRH, on the other hand, have lost their way after a good start having beaten in three matches in a row. They will be desperately looking to get back to winning ways. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been carrying the team so far and they need their rest of the batting line-up to deliver big time. CSK will be looking to target their middle order and it's battle of spinners vs SRH middle order that could be the difference. CSK start off favourites.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the SRH-CSK match on Wednesday:

When will SRH vs CSK fixture take place?

The match between KXIP and RR will take place on 17 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The SRH vs CSK fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time does the match begin?

The SRH-CSK fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 10:22:32 IST

