First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 44 Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
IPL | Match 43 Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
IPL Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, RR vs SRH: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hydrabad (SRH).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 27, 2019 10:45:28 IST

Rajsthan Royals (RR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 45 of the ongoing IPL 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Saturday.

Both teams are still in the hunt for the playoffs spot, though SRH are in a better position in comparison to RR. Hyderabad have won five out of their 10 matches and are at the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, Rajasthan have four out of 11 games and are on seventh position in the table.

Steve Smith's RR will look to stay alive in playoffs race with a win over SRH. Sportzpics

Steve Smith's RR will look to stay alive in playoffs race with a win over SRH. Sportzpics

Both RR and SRH will be hamstrung by loss of overseas players. However, it will be RR who will be most impacted as Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer have already departed for England's World Cup camp. SRH have lost their attacking opener Jonny Bairstow for the same reason.

Hyderabad opener David Warner and Rajasthan captain Steve Smith are also expected to leave their respective sides by the end of this month.

RR's bowling will be highly impacted by the departure of Archer and West Indian Oshane Thomas is expected to play a more important role now. Despite losing Buttler and Stokes, RR's batting has received the much-needed boost with Ajinkya Rahane and Smith finding form recently.

Meanwhile, Martin Guptill is expected to replace Bairstow at the top of order for Hyderabad.

In the first match between these two sides in IPL 2019, Hyderabad registered a comfortable five-wicket win.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's tie between RR and SRH:

When will RR vs SRH fixture take place?

The match between RR vs SRH will take place on 27 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RR vs SRH fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 10:45:28 IST

Tags : IPL, IPL 12, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 RR, IPL 2019 RR Vs SRH Live Streaming, IPL 2019 SRH, IPL Live Streaming, Rajasthan Royals, Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, RR, Rr Vs Srh, SRH, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Mumbai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all