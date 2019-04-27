Rajsthan Royals (RR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 45 of the ongoing IPL 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Saturday.

Both teams are still in the hunt for the playoffs spot, though SRH are in a better position in comparison to RR. Hyderabad have won five out of their 10 matches and are at the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, Rajasthan have four out of 11 games and are on seventh position in the table.

Both RR and SRH will be hamstrung by loss of overseas players. However, it will be RR who will be most impacted as Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer have already departed for England's World Cup camp. SRH have lost their attacking opener Jonny Bairstow for the same reason.

Hyderabad opener David Warner and Rajasthan captain Steve Smith are also expected to leave their respective sides by the end of this month.

RR's bowling will be highly impacted by the departure of Archer and West Indian Oshane Thomas is expected to play a more important role now. Despite losing Buttler and Stokes, RR's batting has received the much-needed boost with Ajinkya Rahane and Smith finding form recently.

Meanwhile, Martin Guptill is expected to replace Bairstow at the top of order for Hyderabad.

In the first match between these two sides in IPL 2019, Hyderabad registered a comfortable five-wicket win.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's tie between RR and SRH:

When will RR vs SRH fixture take place?

The match between RR vs SRH will take place on 27 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RR vs SRH fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

