Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 14th match of IPL 2019.

There will be desperation in that air at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and the two winless teams would be battling it out to open their account in the points table.

Royals have been better than Banglore in terms of the fight they have put out in the three clashes but they haven't been able to hold their nerve in crunch situations. Their top order failed last time and much better performance will be expected this time. Jaydev Unadkat will have to step up big time having averaged 62 with an economy rate of 12.40 in the three matches so far.

RCB, on the other hand, have suffered two batting failures. For a team that has an ominous batting line-up on paper with the likes of AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, they have massively underperformed. The bowlers too need to put in a much-improved performance and Umesh Yadav should be the first to put his hand up having averaged 61 with an economy rate of 7.81.

With the bottom desperate to open their accounts, we can expect a cracker.

Here's everything you need to know about 14th match of IPL 2019 between RR and RCB:

When will RR vs RCB fixture take place?

The match between RR and RCB will take place on 2 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RR vs RCB fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The RR vs RCB fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

