First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 13 Apr 01, 2019
PUN Vs DC
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
IPL | Match 12 Mar 31, 2019
CHE Vs RAJ
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
IPL Apr 02, 2019
RR vs RCB
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, RR vs RCB: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 02, 2019 12:53:51 IST

Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 14th match of IPL 2019.

There will be desperation in that air at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and the two winless teams would be battling it out to open their account in the points table.

File image of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

File image of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

Royals have been better than Banglore in terms of the fight they have put out in the three clashes but they haven't been able to hold their nerve in crunch situations. Their top order failed last time and much better performance will be expected this time. Jaydev Unadkat will have to step up big time having averaged 62 with an economy rate of 12.40 in the three matches so far.

RCB, on the other hand, have suffered two batting failures. For a team that has an ominous batting line-up on paper with the likes of AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, they have massively underperformed. The bowlers too need to put in a much-improved performance and Umesh Yadav should be the first to put his hand up having averaged 61 with an economy rate of 7.81.

With the bottom desperate to open their accounts, we can expect a cracker.

Here's everything you need to know about 14th match of IPL 2019 between RR and RCB:

When will RR vs RCB fixture take place?

The match between RR and RCB will take place on 2 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RR vs RCB fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The RR vs RCB fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 13:11:29 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 RCB, IPL 2019 RR, Jaydev Unadkar, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Sports, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all