With the tournament starting to head towards its business end, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be desperate to salvage their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign when they host the high-flying Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Having won just two out of eight games so far in IPL 2019, Rajasthan will have to target a victory in every subsequent fixture of theirs, although they face the daunting prospect of facing a Mumbai side that is on a roll with four victories from their last five outings. RR though, will seek inspiration from their victory over the same opponents at the Wankhede Stadium earlier in the tournament, a match that saw Jos Buttler go berserk with the bat to setup a five-wicket victory after the home team set them a 188-run target.

Mumbai outplayed Delhi Capitals in their last outing. While the Pandya brothers — Hardik and Krunal — forged a quick partnership in the slog overs to help their side post a total that was 20 runs above the par score, the MI bowlers made the most of the slow conditions on offer to stifle the Delhi batsmen, restricting them to 128/9 at the end of the innings.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, suffered yet another loss to Kings XI Punjab, although the one at Mohali was less controversial compared to the fixture at Jaipur. After Kings XI finished on a competitive score of 182/6, Rajasthan couldn't quite catch up with the required run-rate, and finished 12 runs short of their opponents' total.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the RR-MI match on Saturday:

When will RR-MI fixture take place?

The match between RR and MI will take place on 20 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RR vs MI fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The RR-MI fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps