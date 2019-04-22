First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, RR vs DC: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC)

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 22, 2019 10:35:02 IST

Delhi Capitals meet Rajasthan Royals for the first time in IPL 2019 and the contest is happening just at the right stage. Delhi have been playing good cricket and after improving their poor record this season at home, they look to continue the momentum and enter the playoffs.

They have won six out of their 10 games which means that the Shreyas Iyer-led side has winning percentage of 60 in the current season. Placed at third spot on the points table, Capitals should easily make it to the last-four.

On the other end, there is Rajasthan Royals, which recently changed its captain. Ajinkya Rahane's poor show did not go down well with the management and that led to re-emergence of Steve Smith as captain. While change of captains does not guarantee change of fortunes, Smith resumed his IPL captaincy stint on a positive note, with Rajasthan beating Mumbai Indians at home on 20 April.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer scored 67 off 50 against RCB. Sportzpics

Rajasthan are on the move and Delhi have been constantly improving and the contest is expected to be fought very closely.

Delhi, who have been playing on slow pitches at Kotla may not find the Jaipur track any different, which has behaved the same way as Kotla in IPL 2019 so far. The fact that Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have been among runs in the recent few matches gives huge relief to Delhi management. However, the poor show of young guns Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant must be a worry. Both the batsmen need to improve their game and look to spend some time in the middle.

Under Smith, Rajasthan looked a completely different side on Saturday. Stuart Binny looks a better cricketer in IPL 2019. His form will be key and Rajasthan should look to play him all remaining matches.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's IPL 2019 match between RR and DC

When will RR vs DC fixture take place?

The match between RR vs DC will take place on 22 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RR-DC fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 10:35:02 IST

