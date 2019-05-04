First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, RCB vs SRH: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

Virat Kohli and co will look to sign off their campaign on a high note after their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs were short-lived.

FirstCricket Staff, May 04, 2019 09:05:45 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to boost their chances of qualifying for the Playoffs when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

RCB have been already eliminated following a no-result against Rajasthan Royals, whereas SRH will be under pressure even if they win as they will need other results to go in their favour.

RCB will look to sign off their IPL 2019 campaign on a positive note. Photo by Saikat Das /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

RCB will look to sign off their IPL 2019 campaign on a positive note. Sportzpics

After David Warner's departure from the team, Manish Pandey has stepped up. Against Mumbai Indians, he hit a valiant unbeaten 71 and showed his worth.

SRH will want everyone to fire in unison.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co will also look to sign off their campaign on a high note after their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs were short-lived. It's been a season of more lows than highs but one that will impart a lot of learnings.

Generally, the bottom ranked teams become dangerous at the fag end of the tournament and end up being party poopers. And SRH will have to up their ante big time in order to stay alive in the tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's IPL 2019 match between RCB and SRH.

When will RCB vs SRH fixture take place?

The match between RCB vs SRH will take place on 04 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RCB vs SRH fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium at Bangalore.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

 

Updated Date: May 04, 2019 09:05:45 IST

Tags : AB De Villiers, Cricket, David Warner, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 RCB, IPL 2019 SRH, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Kolkata
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
7
Punjab
 13 5 8 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




