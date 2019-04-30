First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, RCB vs RR: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 30, 2019 11:20:19 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 49 of IPL 2019 on Tuesday in what will be a bottom-of-the-table clash. RCB are at the bottom of the points table with eight points from 12 matches while RR are seventh with 10 points in the same number of matches.

The hopes of playoffs qualification hang by a thread for both the sides and Tuesday's clash is an opportunity for either side to spoil their opponent's party.

Both RCB and RR need to win both of their remaining two matches and hope Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals get the better of their opponents to have any chance of qualification.

RR have been severely weakened by the loss of English players leaving for the World Cup camp. Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer have so far left the Rajasthan camp.

But despite the exodus, RR have been able to script a mini-revival since Steve Smith was made captain. They will come into the match on the back of two consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, RCB are also in a good form, having won three out of their last four games. However, they lost their last match against DC by 16 runs.

In the 20 matches played between these two sides, RR have won 10 while two matches have ended with no result.

RR registered a seven-wicket win over RCB in the reverse fixture between these two sides earlier this season.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's tie between RCB and RR:

When will RCB vs RR fixture take place?

The match between RCB vs RR will take place on 30 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RCB vs RR fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

 

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
6
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 12 4 8 0 8
See Full Table




