IPL | Match 41 Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 40 Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, RCB vs KXIP: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 24, 2019 09:57:25 IST

Virat Kohlis' Royal Challengers are a charged up unit. With the inclusion of Dale Steyn in the side, a new spark has been added in their bowling attack and also with Kohli slamming runs in abundance, the Men-in-red and black look a different unit in the second phase of the tournament as compared to the dull and lousy one at the start.

Two back-to-back wins in the tournament, against quality opponents like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, has given a new ray of hope to the team. They have with them 6 points and yet again, they enter the return contest against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday treating it as a knock-out game. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are bleak. However, RCB know they need to play good cricket to at least end the tournament on a positive note.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are in better shape and position to qualify for the playoffs but that alone does not guarantee them the spot in the last-four. Punjab have four games left in the tournament and they would be looking to win all four to kick out any talk of NRR becoming crucial in qualifying for the playoffs.

Openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have played a crucial role in Punjab's wins in the tournament so far. However, the middle order has continued to disappoint. Batsmen like David Miller and Mayank Agarwal need to take up responsibility in the middle overs to guide the team to a decent total or home in a tough or tricky chase.

The last match played at M Chinnaswamy was a humdinger that went down to the last ball. The track at Bengaluru has not seen teams scoring runs easily. Even in the last match, both teams scored 160-odd. With more spinners in Punjab's XI, they will have a slight edge over the hosts.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's IPL 2019 match between RCB and KXIP:

When will RCB vs KXIP fixture take place?

The match between RCB vs KXIP will take place on 24 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RCB vs KXIP fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 09:57:25 IST

