IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, RCB vs KKR: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League.
It will be headaches galore for RCB as they head into the fifth match of the season. They have lost all four matches. The bowling hasn't clicked nor has the batting. They will need to sort out how to stop Andre Russell and sort out Kuldeep Yadav and also how to get the team combination right.
File image of RCB's Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. Sportzpics
We can expect a host of changes as Kohli had hinted after the loss against Rajasthan Royals.
“This tournament is not that long,” Kohli said. “You have to be on the eight ball. You have to think on your feet. You have to think of the best possible combination going forward.
“We will definitely sit down and consider talking about what we can do. What can we do to get the balance right. Hopefully, get some fresh guys in and they can make some cracking match-winning performances for us and get the team going.”
KKR, on the other hand, had a good start winning their first two matches. The made a match out of the third one too as Kuldeep Yadav took the match to the Super Over by defending six runs against Delhi Capitals. Their top order needs to step up as overdependence on Russell could prove costly. KKR have beaten RCB in their last three encounters.
The likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers will have to lead from the front for RCB to break the losing streak. KKR start off favourites.
Here's everything you need to know about 17th match of IPL 2019 between RCB and KKR:
When will RCB vs KKR fixture take place?
The match between RCB and KKR will take place on 5 April, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The RCB vs KKR fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.
What time does the match begin?
The RCB vs KKR fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Apr 05, 2019 12:05:10 IST
