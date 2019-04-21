Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kept their playoffs chances alive after a 10-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last macth and now face IPL 2019 points table leaders Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

Both teams squared off in the inaugural match of the season in Chennai where the MS Dhoni-led CSK registered a resounding win and have went on to win several matches so far. While CSK sit at the top of points table with seven wins, Virat Kohli's RCB have managed only two victories so far.

However, RCB's sensational win over KKR in their previous match in which Kohli slammed a century must act as the source of inspiration as their playoffs hopes continue to hang by a thread. Bangalore lost five of their first seven games in 2016 and still made to the playoffs after winning six out of last seven games and Kohli would hope his players continue to believe in their abilities as they look for a similar turnaround.

The focus for Kohli and team management would be on their bowling. Despite the arrival of Dale Steyn, RCB conceded 203 against KKR as Andre Russell took them to the cleaners.

Meanwhile, a win on Sunday would take CSK to 16 points and that should be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs.

CSK are coming into the match after a loss against SRH in the previous game. MS Dhoni missed the SRH match due to a stiff back but he is expected to be fit in time for the RCB clash.

In the 23 matches played between these two sides in IPL so far, CSK have won 15 of them while RCB won seven and one of the match finished in a tie.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's IPL 2019 match between RCB and CSK:

When will RCB vs CSK fixture take place?

The match between RCB and CSK will take place on 21 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RCB-CSK fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

