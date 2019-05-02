Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the confirmed list for the playoffs when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.

The race to the playoffs is getting more intense with teams such as SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) still in the fray alongside the Mumbai Indians, who currently are third on the table with 14 points against their name. MI's wait for qualification got extended after they suffered a 34-run loss at the hands of KKR at the Eden Gardens earlier on Sunday.

SRH though hammered KXIP in their last outing, winning by 45 runs after posting a sizeable total of 212/6 in David Warner's final game of the season. Warner got the Man of the Match award for his 56-ball 81 against Ravichandran Ashwin's men, taking his tally this season to 692 at the top of the runs list while SRH got a major boost in their Net Run Rate thanks to the victory. Warner will now be joining the Australian squad in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

While a win will all but confirm MI as the third entrant into the knockout stage, SRH will move ahead of the three-time champions to the third spot on the points table should they emerge victors at the Wankhede.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the MI-SRH match on Thursday:

When will MI-SRH fixture take place?

The match between MI and SRH will take place on 2 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The MI vs SRH fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the match begin?

The MI-SRH fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format, and will be streamed live on Hotstar.com. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps