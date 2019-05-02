First Cricket
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, MI vs SRH: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

FirstCricket Staff, May 02, 2019 09:54:33 IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the confirmed list for the playoffs when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.

The race to the playoffs is getting more intense with teams such as SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) still in the fray alongside the Mumbai Indians, who currently are third on the table with 14 points against their name. MI's wait for qualification got extended after they suffered a 34-run loss at the hands of KKR at the Eden Gardens earlier on Sunday.

MI captain Rohit Sharma was also fined Rs 12 lakh for slo over rate. Sportzpics

SRH though hammered KXIP in their last outing, winning by 45 runs after posting a sizeable total of 212/6 in David Warner's final game of the season. Warner got the Man of the Match award for his 56-ball 81 against Ravichandran Ashwin's men, taking his tally this season to 692 at the top of the runs list while SRH got a major boost in their Net Run Rate thanks to the victory. Warner will now be joining the Australian squad in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

While a win will all but confirm MI as the third entrant into the knockout stage, SRH will move ahead of the three-time champions to the third spot on the points table should they emerge victors at the Wankhede.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the MI-SRH match on Thursday:

When will MI-SRH fixture take place?

The match between MI and SRH will take place on 2 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The MI vs SRH fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the match begin?

The MI-SRH fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format, and will be streamed live on Hotstar.com. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 09:54:33 IST

Tags : Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cricket, Hardik Pandya, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 Live Streaming, IPL 2019 MI, IPL 2019 SRH, Jasprit Bumrah, Kane Williamson, Live Streaming, MI, Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, SRH, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Vijay Shankar

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

