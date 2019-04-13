First Cricket
IPL | Match 26 Apr 12, 2019
KKR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
UAE in ZIM | 2nd ODI Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 4 runs (D/L method)
IPL Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, MI vs RR: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 13, 2019 09:34:51 IST

Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai have bounced back hard after two losses in first three matches and now have won four out of their six matches and have 8 points. After a scintillating chase against KXIP, the would be riding high on confidence and would look to make it four wins in a row against a struggling Rajasthan Royals.

File picture of Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

File picture of Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

Pollard was the stand-in captain in absence of Rohit Sharma in the last match after the latter sat out due to an injury but Pollard said after the match that it was just a precautionary measure and Rohit would be back for the RR game.

If in case Rohit gets back, he would look to hit form straightaway as he has had a roller-coaster ride so far. The openers need to put on a solid platform. MI might not tinker too much with the winning combination.

RR, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches and have lost 5 of their six matches, they will be desperate to get 2 points on the board. The key will be to win crunch situations and not crumble under pressure which has been their Achilles heel this season. Captain Rahane needs to hit form and so does Ben Stokes with the bat and ball. They can't depend just on Jos Buttler to deliver the goods. Pressure will be on Steve Smith too to perform which might help his case for selection in Australia's World Cup squad.

Mumbai start off as favourites.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the MI vs RR match on Saturday:

When will MI vs RR fixture take place?

The match between MI and RR will take place on 13 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The MI vs RR fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the match begin?

The MI-RR fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

