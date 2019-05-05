Mumbai: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will hope to secure a top-two spot on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League, provided Delhi Capitals lose on Saturday.

The already-qualified MI have only lost two games at home this season and will look to add another home win on Sunday.

A hard-fought knock of 91 by Hardik Pandya was not enough for MI as Dinesh Karthik and Co registered a convincing 34-run win at the Eden Gardens in their previous meeting this season.

While captain Rohit Sharma has managed to register scores of 20 runs plus on a few occasions, he has just managed one half-century this season- A knock of 67 against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

It was only until a few days back on 25 April when Rohit’s counterpart Dinesh Karthik played one of his best knocks- an unbeaten 97 against Rajasthan Royals which went in vain.

Meanwhile, KKR are coming fresh from their seven-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab, where Shubman Gill once again led from the front to remain unbeaten on 65.

They will, in fact, look to better their head-to-head record against MI, having won just six matches in their 24 previous meetings in the IPL.

Should KKR win on Sunday, they will have 14 points from as many games and will hope that SRH lose to RCB in their encounter on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday’s IPL 2019 match between MI and KKR.

When will MI vs KKR fixture take place?

The match between MI vs KKR will take place on 5 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The MI vs KKR fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium at Mumbai.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

