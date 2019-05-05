First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 54 May 04, 2019
RCB vs SRH
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 53 May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 05, 2019
IRE vs WI
Castle Avenue, Dublin
IPL May 05, 2019
KXIP vs CSK
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, MI vs KKR: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

FirstCricket Staff, May 05, 2019 10:06:17 IST

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will hope to secure a top-two spot on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League, provided Delhi Capitals lose on Saturday.

The already-qualified MI have only lost two games at home this season and will look to add another home win on Sunday.

KKR will look to better their head-to-head record against MI. Sportzpics

KKR will look to better their head-to-head record against MI. Sportzpics

A hard-fought knock of 91 by Hardik Pandya was not enough for MI as Dinesh Karthik and Co registered a convincing 34-run win at the Eden Gardens in their previous meeting this season.

While captain Rohit Sharma has managed to register scores of 20 runs plus on a few occasions, he has just managed one half-century this season- A knock of 67 against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

It was only until a few days back on 25 April when Rohit’s counterpart Dinesh Karthik played one of his best knocks- an unbeaten 97 against Rajasthan Royals which went in vain.

Meanwhile, KKR are coming fresh from their seven-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab, where Shubman Gill once again led from the front to remain unbeaten on 65.

They will, in fact, look to better their head-to-head record against MI, having won just six matches in their 24 previous meetings in the IPL.

Should KKR win on Sunday, they will have 14 points from as many games and will hope that SRH lose to RCB in their encounter on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday’s IPL 2019 match between MI and KKR.

When will MI vs KKR fixture take place?

The match between MI vs KKR will take place on 5 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The MI vs KKR fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium at Mumbai.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 10:06:17 IST

Tags : Badminton Live Scores, Cricket, Dinesh Karthik, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KKR, IPL 2019 MI, Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Scores, Live Streaming, Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, Sports

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
7
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Punjab
 13 5 8 0 10
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all