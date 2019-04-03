First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, MI vs CSK: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 03, 2019 12:09:11 IST

It's the clash of the titans as Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai will be looking to make it four in a row and continue the momentum after having won their first four matches. They were mocked as 'Dad's Army' but it's the experience of their aging players that has come to the fore time and again.

File image of Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. SportsPicz

Dhoni turned back the clock in the last match against Rajasthan Royals and their bowlers did well to defend 175 in spite of the dew factor. Dwayne Bravo has been the vital cog with the ball and CSK would be hoping that Ambati Rayudu, who hasn't clicked so far, gets back to form against his former team.

MI, on the other hand, have had a roller-coaster ride so far with two losses and one win from three matches. Somehow, they are not able to ace the middle overs. The lokes of Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya will need to up the ante in the middle order. The pacers took a pasting against KXIP and Lasith Malinga along with Mitchell McClenaghan and Hardik Pandya will need to bounce back strong.

Can Mumbai stop the Chennai force? It seems to be an uphill task.

Here's everything you need to know about 15th match of IPL 2019 between MI and CSK:

When will MI vs CSK fixture take place?

The match between MI and CSK will take place on 3 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The MI vs CSK fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The MI vs CSK fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

