IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, MI vs CSK: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

As MI and CSK clash in the final of IPL 2019, here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the match on LIVE TV and online.

FirstCricket Staff, May 12, 2019 13:34:38 IST

In the final of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai had defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday to make it to to the IPL 2019 final while Chennai defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 on Friday to cruise to the finals. This would be MI's 5th appearance in an IPL final. Mumbai have lifted the trophy three times while they lost just once, in 2010.

In 2010 IPL final, MI lost to CSK but the men in blue defeated Chennai in 2013 and 2015 final. In 2017, Mumbai faced Rising Pune Supergiants in Hyderabad and won the last-ball nailbiter by 1 run.

The Super Kings have lifted the IPL title thrice (in 2010, 2011 and 2018), they also hold the records of most appearances in the IPL playoffs (9) and in the final (8).

Chennai would look to take revenge of earlier defeats in IPL finals but competing with Mumbai will not be a cakewalk as the side has ample of variety in batting as well as bowling.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the IPL final.

When will MI vs CSK fixture take place?

The match between MI vs CSK will take place on 12 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The MI-CSK fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch LIVE updates on Firstpost.com

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 13:41:06 IST

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

