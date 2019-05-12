In the final of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai had defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday to make it to to the IPL 2019 final while Chennai defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 on Friday to cruise to the finals. This would be MI's 5th appearance in an IPL final. Mumbai have lifted the trophy three times while they lost just once, in 2010.

In 2010 IPL final, MI lost to CSK but the men in blue defeated Chennai in 2013 and 2015 final. In 2017, Mumbai faced Rising Pune Supergiants in Hyderabad and won the last-ball nailbiter by 1 run.

The Super Kings have lifted the IPL title thrice (in 2010, 2011 and 2018), they also hold the records of most appearances in the IPL playoffs (9) and in the final (8).

Chennai would look to take revenge of earlier defeats in IPL finals but competing with Mumbai will not be a cakewalk as the side has ample of variety in batting as well as bowling.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the IPL final.

When will MI vs CSK fixture take place?



The match between MI vs CSK will take place on 12 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The MI-CSK fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch LIVE updates on Firstpost.com