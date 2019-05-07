Chennai: IPL's arguably biggest rivalry is back — this time in the Qualifier 1 — as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns for the third time this season.

Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins against their fierce rivals this season when the teams face off in Chennai tonight.

This time, the race to the Playoffs went down to the wire with MI, CSK, and Delhi Capitals (DC) all finishing with 18 points, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had to wait for the result between MI and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which the former won comfortably by nine wickets.

This meant that third-placed DC plays SRH in the eliminator, where the loser gets knocked out.

CSK are in a tricky situation. After winning seven of their eight matches in the first half of the season, they only managed two wins in their last six, with their latest loss coming against KXIP.

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock has been in fine form this season. Having aggregated 492 runs so far, including four fifties. He is 106 runs ahead of Rohit Sharma (386 runs) in terms of the MI's top run-scorers list.

With CSK returning to their home turf, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will be looking for big runs. Raina is in good touch, having scored fifties in each of his last two games.

Here's everything you need to know about the Indian Premier League 2019 Qualifier 1 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 will take place on 7 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the match begin?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 will begin at 7.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 7.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Qualifier 1?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.