First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 56 May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
PAK in ENG | One-off T20I May 05, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
IPL May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, MI vs CSK: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Everything you need to know about the coverage of IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

FirstCricket Staff, May 07, 2019 08:42:02 IST

Chennai: IPL's arguably biggest rivalry is back — this time in the Qualifier 1 — as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns for the third time this season.

Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins against their fierce rivals this season when the teams face off in Chennai tonight.

File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni and MI skipper Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni and MI skipper Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

This time, the race to the Playoffs went down to the wire with MI, CSK, and Delhi Capitals (DC) all finishing with 18 points, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had to wait for the result between MI and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which the former won comfortably by nine wickets.

This meant that third-placed DC plays SRH in the eliminator, where the loser gets knocked out.

CSK are in a tricky situation. After winning seven of their eight matches in the first half of the season, they only managed two wins in their last six, with their latest loss coming against KXIP.

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock has been in fine form this season. Having aggregated 492 runs so far, including four fifties. He is 106 runs ahead of Rohit Sharma (386 runs) in terms of the MI's top run-scorers list.

With CSK returning to their home turf, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will be looking for big runs. Raina is in good touch, having scored fifties in each of his last two games.

Here's everything you need to know about the Indian Premier League 2019 Qualifier 1 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 will take place on 7 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the match begin?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 will begin at 7.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 7.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Qualifier 1?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 08:42:02 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 MI, IPL 2019 MI Vs CSK, IPL 2019 Qualifier 1, MS Dhoni, Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all