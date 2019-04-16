First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, KXIP vs RR: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 16, 2019 13:03:23 IST

Kings XI Punjab will look to shrug off the inconsistency and aim to regain winning momentum when they face Rajasthan Royals at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

File picture of R Ashwin. Sportzpics

File image of Ravichandran Ashwin. Sportzpics

Ravichandran Ashwin's side is currently occupying the fifth spot on the league table with four wins and as many losses in the eight matches they have played so far in the season. The team's form is a bit of a worry as they suffered back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

Punjab's bowling attack need to step up especially when they are defending a total while in the batting department a lot of it is depending on KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.

Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals are coming into the match after securing a five-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. Chasing a total of 188, the Royals reached the target in 19.3 over thanks to a wonderful 89-run knock from Jos Buttler.

It has been a difficult season for Rajasthan as they could win only two of the seven matches they played this season. They are not completely out of the playoffs race, but the players would know that one more defeat will more or less end the season for them.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the KXIP-RR match on Tuesday:

When will KXIP vs RR fixture take place?

The match between KXIP and RR will take place on 16 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KXIP vs RR fixture will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time does the match begin?

The KXIP-RR fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 13:03:23 IST

